Los Angeles Businesses Confront a New Vaccine Mandate

This is especially difficult for historically neglected areas like Cranshaw, where fewer people are vaccinated than in Los Angeles County.

Ms. Prince said most problems can be solved if the city does a good job of communicating with restrictions so that restaurant workers don’t have to explain them to hungry, suspicious customers. She likened it to going to the airport: passengers do not expect to board a jet without a boarding pass.

“You want to get it in their face in as many ways as possible,” she said. “If you want to write it in the sky, send it on a plane.”

Some residents viewed the restrictions not only as a freight load but also as an unjust encroachment. During a protest outside City Hall on Monday, the Los Angeles Times reported that thousands of protesters expressed outrage more widely with vaccine orders, especially for public servants.

However, in most parts of Los Angeles, the order was only slightly reduced. Many bars, restaurants and fitness studios were already asking patrons to submit proof of vaccination if they planned to spend time at home. In most cases, he said, he hopes to attract customers who might otherwise feel uncomfortable.

Allie Tichenor, owner of Pilates Punx in the Echo Park area, said that even before the order went into effect, customers had asked if trainers had been vaccinated. Some volunteered their own vaccination status and no one doubted the studio’s mask policy.

So, even though she hadn’t heard from the city before the new law went into effect, she quickly emailed customers asking them to send proof of vaccination.

“It helps consumers feel really safe,” she said. “I’m happy to err on the side of caution, and I understand that if someone wants to push back, maybe this studio isn’t for them.”