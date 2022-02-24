Los Angeles County eases COVID-19 indoor mask mandate



NewYou can listen to Gadget Clock articles now!

Los Angeles County will begin allowing people to remove their masks while they are indoors if they are vaccinated as Omicron winter waves continue to ease, officials announced Thursday.

California’s most populous county will relax its public health order on Friday to allow restaurants, bars and other businesses to unmask indoors for those who show evidence of vaccination. Employers can also allow their employees to remove their masks if they are vaccinated.

All customers still need to prove that they have been vaccinated or have recently tested negative COVID-19. Following a statewide rule, non-vaccinated customers must wear a mask at home unless they are actively eating or drinking.

The City of Los Angeles has said it will follow the lead of LA County.

Covid Origins: Republicans Pressure NIH on Risk Research

The county lags behind the state as a whole, which last week lifted its inner mask mandate for most businesses to be vaccinated. Most of California’s 58 counties followed suit quickly.

However, public indoor masking is still required in Santa Clara County.

When issuing the changes, the County Department of Public Health noted the low COVID-19 hospitalization and the “effectiveness of the vaccine in reducing serious illness.”

About 70% of LA County’s 10.3 million people have been fully vaccinated and about a third of the residents have also had booster shots.

The rapid spread of COVID-19 raises questions about the OMICRON type opening

LA County officials have come under increasing pressure to ease the need for masking. Janice Hann, one of five members of the county board of supervisors, argued last week that the county should follow state leadership.

“I believe we are starting to lose public confidence,” he tweeted on 15 February. “We’ve already seen thousands of people in the Super Bowl blatantly violate LA County’s (outdoor) mask mandate.

Last week, California was the first state to officially move to a “local” approach to coronavirus, announcing a plan by Governor Gavin News that emphasizes the need to prevent and quickly respond to mandatory masks and business closures.

The milestone, nearly two years in the making, envisages a faster return to normal existence with the help of various initiatives and billions upon billions of new expenditures. Incorrect information.

It may be a few more weeks before Los Angeles County feels comfortable removing all internal masking requirements. This will occur when the county’s COVID-19 infection rate – listed as high – reaches moderate levels in less than 730 cases per day in seven days.

On Wednesday, the county reported 1,934 additional COVID-19 cases and 36 deaths. There were 1,204 hospitalized.

California still requires indoor masking for everyone in certain group facilities such as primary school, public transport or nursing homes, child care centers, prisons and homeless shelters. However, the state Department of Public Health may announce changes to school requirements on Monday.