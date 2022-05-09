World

Los Angeles County health officials ask residents get COVID tests before celebrating Mother’s Day

Health officials in Los Angeles County have warned residents to be vigilant on Mother’s Day.

“In the wake of the high spread of the virus, public health workers are being asked to celebrate and honor their mothers and grandmothers this weekend, to check on each other before gathering and to keep each other as safe as possible outside and wearing masks while indoors.” The LA County Department of Public Health said in a statement.

The message came amid a lawsuit in Los Angeles County. Figures released Friday show the county reporting more than 3,000 new cases, six deaths and more than 230 hospital admissions – a slight drop from the previous week.

According to state data released on Sunday, the number of covid-related hospital admissions dropped by 10 to 248, while the number of intensive care patients, 33, remained unchanged from the previous day.

NY GOV. HOCHUL test positive for Covid-19: ‘I am asymptomatic’

By mid-January, LA County was experiencing more than 40,000 new COVID cases per week in the wake of the winter Omicron variant surge, with cases significantly lower than their peak.

Downtown Los Angeles skyline in the background shown from Broadway and Bishops Rd. Where residents are opposed to the proposed Dogger Stadium gondola that will move past their home along Bishop Rd. Salono Canyon neighborhood on Thursday, March 17, 2022 in Los Angeles, CA.

Downtown Los Angeles skyline in the background shown from Broadway and Bishops Rd. Where residents are opposed to the proposed Dogger Stadium gondola that will move past their home along Bishop Rd. Salono Canyon neighborhood on Thursday, March 17, 2022 in Los Angeles, CA.
(Gary Coronado via Getty Images / Los Angeles Times)

“As LA County continues to be at this different stage of the epidemic, public health goals have not changed, and we will work with partners to reduce serious illness and deaths from Covid-19,” Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer said in a statement.

“While there are combined prevention strategies that can alleviate the spread and serious illness, it is not appropriate to tolerate inequalities resulting from high rates of illness, death and long-term disability among some residents and workers.”

