Following delays in closing last year’s event, Los Angeles County will conduct an annual census of the region’s homeless population starting Tuesday, at a time when the issue is a top priority for elected officials and a major concern for residents and business owners.

Thousands of volunteers will fan out the county for three nights for a “point-in-time” count, giving an indication of how many people will be homeless and where resources and millions of dollars in state and federal funds should be distributed. Dealing with the crisis.

The Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority (LAHSA) canceled last year’s event and delayed it last month after an increase in COVID-19 cases triggered by the Delta and Omicron variants.

“The Homeless Count is an essential tool for giving us a point-in-time snapshot of homelessness,” LAHSA Executive Director Heidi Marston said in a January press release announcing the delay. “Data from the count is used to provide services and programs for homeless people in Los Angeles.”

Volunteers will spend the first night of the count in the San Gabriel and San Fernando valleys, east and north of the city of Los Angeles, respectively. The second night will take them west and southeast to Los Angeles and southeast to Los Angeles County.

The third will be spent in the northern part of the county in South Los Angeles and the Antelope Valley.

This will be the first year of electronic calculations. The agency will use a mobile app to upload data to a central server to return instead of counting sheets of paper.

Results are expected to be released sometime in May or June.

Homelessness has become an important issue in and around Los Angeles as local leaders feel pressured to address the issue in an election year. In 2020, the last time a census was conducted, LAHSA found 66,436 people living, evicted, vehicles and tent vehicles across the county.

The homeless crisis has erupted in parts of the county. In Venice Beach, residents and business owners have previously told Gadget Clock that they have been assaulted, snatched and a woman has lost a dog that died in a fire related to a homeless camp nearby. In one case, a homeless lawyer who registered residents on the street was attacked by a homeless man near the beach.

Some camps have seen killings, assaults, arson, stabbings and other crimes near the vibrating area.