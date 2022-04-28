Los Angeles DA George Gascon hit with new lawsuit: ‘Required prosecutors to unlawfully hide the truth’



A group Angels County Deputy District Attorneys (DDAs) filed a new lawsuit against the county and district attorneys on Monday. George Gascon .

Deputy District Attorneys Peter Cagney, Richard Hicks, Mindy Page and Karen Thorpe are suing Gascon’s office over allegations that they fired him in protest of his unsatisfactory policy.

“Each plaintiff, including George Gascon, Joseph Iniegaze and / or Diana Terran, but not limited to, disclosing and / or denying involvement in illegal activity directed by their supervisors, was removed from their position” in LA County Superior Court State.

Plaintiffs allege that they were subjected to “unfavorable employment practices because they disclosed unsatisfactory guidelines and instructions received from their supervisors in violation of the current state of the law, and / or illegal instructions and / or refusal to comply with orders issued by their supervisors.”

LA District Attorney Gascon Outraged by Prosecutors’ Sweeping Policy

The Los Angeles Deputy District Attorney’s Association (LAADDA), which has filed two lawsuits against Gascon, argued that a number of DA directives violated state law, one of which prevented the DDA from filing an extension before striking a new lawsuit, and It has been alleged that prosecutors dismissed the charges [Gascon] Personally, I don’t agree with that, “said LAADDA Vice President Eric Siddle before Gadget Clock Digital.

In 2021, a judge blocked Gasson’s policy aimed at preventing prosecutors from seeking lengthy sentences. Recurrence of offenders Under the state’s Three Strike Act, which states that defendants convicted of a new offense may be sentenced “twice as long as otherwise” or a minimum of 25 years’ imprisonment after conviction for a previous offense, according to the county. He also blocked from seeking a long sentence in the case.

The latest indictment alleges that all four plaintiffs “either protested or disclosed to their supervisors that the law was being violated if they followed Gascon’s hastily conceived new annoying guidelines, and released prisoners who pose a serious and dangerous risk to society.” Will be released or released. Prison. “

George Gascon recall campaign backed by left-leaning Hollywood Honches

Gascon’s policies “required the prosecution to effectively hide the truth from the courts, to cover the prisoner’s propensity for misconduct and violence in many violent crimes, and to endanger the community if the prison, the court, and the judges express resentment.” Complaints

Plaintiffs said they suffered wages and benefits, mental or physical hardship, attorney fees and other damages as a result of their alleged decision to dismiss them for disobeying Gascon’s instructions.

A spokesman for Gascon’s office declined to comment “because the case is pending.”

The allegation is one of several lawsuits filed by DA office staff against Gascon. DDA’s Maria Ramirez, Victor Rodriguez and John Hatami also complained that they faced retaliation from Gascon’s office after expressing opposition to his policy.

In a recent poll, 83.3% of LA prosecutors and about 98% of LA counties voted in favor of repealing Gascon’s approval by 30 cities.

The LA County Registrar has approved the withdrawal, which now seeks the signatures of 800,000 to 900,000 petitions, among the counties of violent crime that began in 2020 last year.

