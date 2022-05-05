Los Angeles DA George Gascon recall group has 400K signatures; starting to see ‘real light’ at end of tunnel



First in Fox: Organizers of a group seeking to recall Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascon say it has collected a good chunk of signatures needed to bring the matter to voters.

The recall campaign told Gadget Clock Digital on Wednesday that it had collected more than 400,000 signatures and collected $ 6 million. The campaign requires 566,857 signatures – 10% of registered voters – to ask for the November ballot to be withdrawn by the July 6 deadline.

Organizers are optimistic that Los Angeles Gascon will get more signatures

“We’re starting to see a real light here at the end of the tunnel and there’s a real reasonable way to get these signatures if we can continue,” said campaign spokesman Tim Leinberger.

This is the second withdrawal attempt by Gascon since taking office in December 2020. The first failed, but the current effort has garnered steam amid multiple high-profile cases involving Gascon’s progressive directives and public criticism from victims, elected officials and a few others. His own lawyer.

As crime has risen across the county, its top prosecutor has been scrutinized, preventing its deputy district attorneys from seeking an extension of the sentence, which could significantly extend the prison term, and charge juveniles as adults, even charged with serious offenses. Individuals, among others.

The directive relating to teenagers has been changed after criticism over the case of a 26-year-old transgender woman who sexually assaulted a 10-year-old girl at the age of 17.

While supporters congratulate Gascon as a reformer seeking to change the criminal justice system, which is fraught with inequality, critics say his actions encourage criminals who do not fear harsh punishment, even for serious crimes.

“I think 99% of people in Los Angeles will have a better DA than George Gascon,” Los Angeles Deputy District Attorney John Hatami told Gadget Clock earlier about his boss. “We have a District Attorney right now who is wreaking havoc in Los Angeles. His policies are making it even more dangerous for individuals.”

