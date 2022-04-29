Sports

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer suspended for two seasons after alleged sexual assault

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer suspended for two seasons after alleged sexual assault
Major League Baseball on Friday suspended Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer for two seasons for violating the league’s policy on domestic violence and sexual harassment.

The suspension comes after Bauer allegedly beat and sexually assaulted a San Diego woman after meeting her on social media last year. Bauer has denied the allegations in “strong terms”.

File - In this June 6, 2021, file photo, pitcher Trevor Bauer, who started the Los Angeles Dodgers, distributes the first inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves in Atlanta. Bauer appeared in court on Friday, July 23, 2021, to fight the extension of a defense order sought by a woman who said he had suffocated her in a place where she had lost consciousness and punched her during two sexual encounters earlier this year.

(AP Photo / Brian Anderson, file)

Pitcher said he was appealing the decision from the MLB.

The Associated Press contributed to this report

