Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer suspended for two seasons after alleged sexual assault



Major League Baseball on Friday suspended Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer for two seasons for violating the league’s policy on domestic violence and sexual harassment.

The suspension comes after Bauer allegedly beat and sexually assaulted a San Diego woman after meeting her on social media last year. Bauer has denied the allegations in “strong terms”.

Pitcher said he was appealing the decision from the MLB.

