Los Angeles mayor’s former chief of staff called BLM chapter ‘annoying’ in leaked email: report

Los Angeles mayor’s former chief of staff called BLM chapter ‘annoying’ in leaked e mail: report



The former chief of staff for Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti referred to town’s Black Lives Matter chapter as “annoying,” leaked emails present, in response to a report.

In an October 2016 e mail, Ana Guerrero — who nonetheless serves in an advisory position for Garcetti‘s workplace — wrote that individuals praising the mayor have been “not as annoying as BLM, however getting shut,” Vice reported. The Black Lives Matter motion and its anti-police protests grew in recognition in 2016, after Alton Sterling and Philando Castile died in Louisiana and Minnesota, respectively.

Garcetti’s workplace responded to the leaked emails Thursday, saying it might be addressing any staff members who made improper feedback, Vice reported.

“The mayor and his staff have at all times approached the dialog about racial justice thoughtfully with a objective of bringing individuals collectively to make change. That is one of probably the most emotionally charged and delicate points we face, and there have been painful moments of disagreement which have included conditions the place our staff have been verbally attacked in particular person and on-line whereas doing their jobs,” Garcetti’s workplace stated in an announcement, Vice reported.

The workplace added: “These deeply private and tough moments haven’t deterred us from pursuing an unprecedented justice agenda that features thousands and thousands invested in reimagining public security, a fee on reparations and a participatory budgeting pilot that particularly confronts the legacy of institutional racism in our metropolis.”

Guerrero was positioned on depart final summer time and was in the end faraway from her chief of staff place after she made controversial feedback on social media. She returned, as a strategic adviser, in the autumn. She earns greater than $248,000 a yr, the Los Angeles Occasions reported on the time.

“I’m going to proceed confronting and studying from my errors and incomes again the belief that I misplaced,” Guerrero stated in November, when she returned to work.