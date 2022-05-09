Los Angeles mother arrested after 3 children found dead in home: police



A Los Angeles mother was arrested on Mother’s Day when her three children were found dead in their home, police said.

Fox 11 Los Angeles reports that authorities detained the unidentified woman on a stretcher and took her out of the house Sunday morning because neighbors described her as hysterical.

“I couldn’t see anyone, and I kept hearing, ‘My family is abusing me,’ and I just kept hearing screams, but I didn’t understand what he was saying,” neighbor Priscilla told Canalles Outlet.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, the bodies of the two boys, a boy and a girl, were at home until Corona arrived. Children ages 8 to 12 years. Paramedics determined the babies had died a few hours before they arrived, Fox 11 reported.

The fourth child was unharmed and ran to a neighbor’s house, police said.

The mother was immediately rushed to the scene and taken to hospital for a psychiatric assessment. He was arrested Sunday night, but has not yet been charged, according to police.