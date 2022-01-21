Los Angeles motorcyclist topping 130 mph dies after horrific crash caught on video



A motorcyclist going upward of 130 mph down a road in Los Angeles Thursday afternoon died after crashing into one other automobile.

The Los Angeles Police Division advised Fox Information that the motive force’s license plate got here again as stolen. A division official mentioned officers have been monitoring the bike and weren’t in pursuit on the time of the crash.

The horrific crash was caught on video by FOX 11. The motive force may be seen whizzing down a road within the Los Angeles neighborhood of West Hills simply after 1 p.m.

The motive force speeds previous different automobiles and, at one level, seems to be standing up whereas driving.

As the motive force approaches the intersection of Roscoe Boulevard and Fallbrook Avenue, the bike slams into one other automobile and may be seen flying by way of the air.

FOX 11 reported that the motive force died, however this was not independently confirmed by LAPD. The LA Fireplace Division mentioned the motive force was “decided useless on scene.” The motive force’s identification has not been launched.

LAPD’s Devonshire Division and the Los Angeles Fireplace Division responded to the scene. LAPD advised Fox Information that two different folks have been injured, however the extent of these accidents was not clear.