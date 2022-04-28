Los Angeles police respond to armed robbery near high-end Beverly Center mall



A man was snatched at gunpoint on Thursday near one of the busiest shopping centers in Los Angeles as blatant theft continues to plague the city and surrounding areas.

The Los Angeles Police Department told Gadget Clock Digital that the latest incident occurred at about 1 p.m. Officers arrived and informed the police unit that there had been an armed robbery on the street from a hotel.

A suspect stole a watch from a man armed with a handgun and was last seen running into a parking structure, police said. The suspect then walked out of the structure and onto the boulevard in San Vicente.

Police said officers toured the area, apprehended the suspect and recovered the stolen watch.

Social media posts initially said there was an active shooter inside the mall and a lockdown was ordered. Mall security personnel told Gadget Clock Digital that the shopping center was never locked down and no shots were fired.

The Beverly Center, which borders West Hollywood and Beverly Hills, hosts a number of retail stores, including high-end brands such as Balenciaga, Barberry, Gucci and Louis Vuitton.

Robbery in and around Los Angeles has become a growing concern as thieves continue to target suspicious victims in broad daylight. In March, a man in Calver City snatched $ 13,000 Rolex at gunpoint, Fox affiliate KTTV reported.

On Melrose Avenue in Los Angeles, on April 10, a suspect shot a victim several times as he tried to snatch her. He ran to a clothing store to avoid being shot.