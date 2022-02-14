World

Los Angeles Rams fans take to streets in downtown LA to celebrate 2022 Super Bowl win; unlawful assembly declared

14 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
Los Angeles Rams fans take to streets in downtown LA to celebrate 2022 Super Bowl win; unlawful assembly declared
Written by admin
Los Angeles Rams fans take to streets in downtown LA to celebrate 2022 Super Bowl win; unlawful assembly declared

Los Angeles Rams fans take to streets in downtown LA to celebrate 2022 Super Bowl win; unlawful assembly declared

LOS ANGELES — Hundreds of Rams fans took to the streets in downtown Los Angeles Sunday night to celebrate the team’s Super Bowl victory over the Cincinnati Bengals at SoFi Stadium.

The LAPD declared the celebration an unlawful assembly, and “issued a dispersal order.”

SEE MORE: Super Bowl 2022: LA Rams beat Cincinnati Bengals at SoFi Stadium

Video from the scene shows a large crowd of people dancing and celebrating on the street as several cars attempt to drive through. At one point, several people were seen jumping on top of one of the vehicles passing through the area.

Fireworks were also set off in the middle of the street several times during the celebration gathered in downtown L.A.

“We ask those that are celebrating tonight, celebrate responsibly,” LAPD said. “Do not allow your actions to tarnish a great Super Bowl win.”

Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.


#Los #Angeles #Rams #fans #streets #downtown #celebrate #Super #Bowl #win #unlawful #assembly #declared

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 ·         Filmy4wap

 
·         Mp4moviez

·          

 ·         Moviespur

·          

 ·         Yts

·          

 ·         Bollyshare

·          

 ·         1337x

 
·         Madras Rockers

·          

 ·         7starhd

·          

 ·         Downloadhub

·          

 ·         Teluguwap

·          

 ·         Kuttymovies

 
·         Gomovies

·          

 ·         Pagalworld

·          

 ·         Moviesda

·          

 ·         Djpunjab

·          

 ·         Bolly4u

 
·         Todaypk

·          

 ·         Filmywap

·          

 ·         Filmyzilla

·          

 ·         Jio Rockers

·          
·         Tamilyogi

·          

 ·         Crackstreams

·          

 ·         Worldfree4u

·          

 ·         Yolamovies

·          
·         Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies?

·          

 ·         123Movies

·          

 ·         Isaimini

·          

 ·         Movierulz

·          
·         Movierulz ds

·          

 ·         Khatrimaza

·          

 ·         OKhatrimaza

·          

 ·         Filmy4wap

·          

 SSR Movies

 
·         7starhd

·          

 ·         Gomovies

·          

 ·         Moviesda

·          

         PagalWorld           Bolly4u

 
·         Todaypk

·          

 ·         Filmywap

·          

 ·         Movierulz

·          

 ·         Rapidtags

·          

 Venom 2

 
READ Also  Here’s who is hospitalized for Covid in New York City.

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment