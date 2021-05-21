Los Angeles shifts its vaccine approach: Don’t come to us, we’ll come to you.

Los Angeles is taking its vaccination efforts on the highway.

The town is step by step winding down its mass vaccination websites and can be absolutely cellular beginning Aug. 1, marking what one deputy mayor referred to as “the tip of an period.”

“It’s a pure evolution,” stated Jeffrey Gorell, the deputy mayor for public security, who’s overseeing vaccine efforts within the metropolis. “Fairly than having mounted websites the place we ask neighborhood members to come to us, the pure development is for us to transfer into extra of a cellular method the place we are able to go to the populations the place we want to be for areas with the bottom vaccination charges.”

With cellular websites, “we consider we are able to get to essentially the most challenged areas,” he stated.

Cell vaccine models have been part of the town’s vaccine program. However as the town’s 10 mass vaccination websites shut over the approaching weeks, the town will up its cellular models from 10 to 14. The town stopped providing vaccines at Dodgers Stadium on Thursday however different mass websites stay open.

Specifically outfitted vans and trailers will give the town “tactical vaccination capabilities” to allow them to get into communities which may be underserved, hesitant or just don’t have the time due to work necessities, Mr. Gorell stated, including that cellular groups can be in a position to lengthen night and weekend hours.