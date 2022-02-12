Los Angeles wants to hide homeless crisis as Super Bowl approaches, community leader says



Yolanda Gonzalez noticed a tent in front of a nearby library across the street from her home a few blocks from Venice Beach Boardwalk.

Then another. And others.

“It started with a tent, and then, finally, in less than three weeks, all of a sudden these tents came up,” said Yolanda Gonzalez, who lives across the street from the library.

The camp looks set to grow significantly after the city clears a tent in a park near Los Angeles Airport. Everyone said that about 40 tents littered the area in front of the library.

“How many tourists come here, and as soon as the game arrives, people are walking down our street,” Gonzalez continued. “What do we have to show? It’s embarrassing.”

See the full story here:

Venice Beach residents blast Los Angeles officials for crime, homeless camp safety concerns

Last summer, more than 200 homeless campers were cleared from Venice Beach in a major operation. Residents say they’ve seen some clean-up around the city, but the camps continue to rise – Heidi Roberts, founder of Heaven Shared Housing, called it “waterbed syndrome.”

“Like, you press here and it pushes here, press here, it pushes here,” Roberts said. “So, it looks like they’re spending millions of dollars just to move people around. When they’re smart about this, I mean, they can actually solve the problem.”

The city wants to hide the crisis from the national spotlight of the Super Bowl, Venice Neighborhood Council member Soledad Ursua told Gadget Clock.

“The city has always done that,” said Ursua, a six-year-old Venice Beach resident. “They moved the homeless camp to the Oscars last April, and so that’s really their approach. They just want to hide it. They don’t want tourists to see it coming.”

LA City Councilman Mike Bonin, who represents Venice, said in a statement to Gadget Clock: “I am fighting every day for more housing, shelter and services to get people off the streets, here and elsewhere – and my efforts have been consistently opposed by obstructionists. Those who say they oppose the camp but try to block every option. “

“In the last few months, we’ve kept hundreds of people homeless in Venice, and we’re on our way to doing more – even hundreds more are being forced to be homeless in LA every day,” Bonin continued. “It’s ironic that so many people are claiming that the camps are moving from one neighborhood to another. They support failed policies that do just that.”

“The only way to end homelessness is through housing and services, which is why I oppose the failed policy that criminalizes homelessness and pushes camps from one neighborhood to another,” he told Gadget Clock in a statement.

Despite the city’s efforts, the crisis is inevitable, Ursua says.

“For tourists who come for the Super Bowl, it’s something, and they’re going to see,” Ursua told Gadget Clock. “Homelessness has now spread to every part of LA City.”

Chi Lun, another member of the Venice Neighborhood Council, said the recent camp was a dangerous place for children.

“We’re standing outside the only public library in Venice right now, and when you think the library is here and it’s our parking lot and that’s where our kids have to go and get a book. Read, and that’s where our students are supposed to be,” Lun said. .

A December poll conducted by the Los Angeles Business Council and the Los Angeles Times found that nearly four out of 10 voters said the homeless people around them felt significantly more insecure.

“It’s very frustrating to watch,” Roberts said.

“I think a lot of the headlines try to make it fight against the unhoused neighbors as neighbors,” he continued. “It’s not because everyone in this community is very tolerant.”

“We are sympathetic. We are wonderful people,” Roberts told Gadget Clock. “We’ve moved into a community where there was some weirdness. So I’m not bothered by these guys. They have no choice now.”

Isabel MacDonald contributed to this report.