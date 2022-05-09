Los Angeles woman admits to killing her three children on Mother’s Day: report



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

A LOS ANGELES woman has been arrested in connection with the deaths of her three children on Mother’s Day, who were found dead inside a home after she confessed to killing them with the help of a teenage boy believed to be her son.

The woman, identified as Angela Don Flores, has been jailed in Van Nuis for three counts of murder and is out on 6 million bail. The Los Angeles Police Department said the murder of 16-year-old suspect Don One has been counted and he has been arrested at Silmar Juvenile Hall.

Officers found three children – a 12-year-old girl and an 8-year-old twin boy – were unresponsive at a home in the 22500 block of Victory Boulevard after receiving a call at about 7:40 a.m. about an assault with a deadly weapon suspect. LAPD said at the residence.

La Rolls prey on drunks at Rolls-Royce, looting luxury watches worth $ 19,000: LASD

Paramedics were called to the scene with the Los Angeles Fire Department and the children were pronounced dead. They appear to be dead for a few hours, paramedics.

“I couldn’t see anyone, and I kept hearing, ‘My family is abusing me,’ and just screaming, but I don’t understand what he’s saying,” neighbor Priscilla Canales told Fox Los Angeles.

Authorities did not say how the children died or revealed the possible motive for the alleged killing. Flores, 38, and the teenager have been identified and detained as suspects.

Flores has seven children. According to the news station, the three children live with their father in another state.