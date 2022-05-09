World

Los Angeles woman admits to killing her three children on Mother’s Day: report

12 hours ago
Add Comment
by admin
Los Angeles woman admits to killing her three children on Mother’s Day: report
Written by admin
Los Angeles woman admits to killing her three children on Mother’s Day: report

Los Angeles woman admits to killing her three children on Mother’s Day: report

NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

A LOS ANGELES woman has been arrested in connection with the deaths of her three children on Mother’s Day, who were found dead inside a home after she confessed to killing them with the help of a teenage boy believed to be her son.

The woman, identified as Angela Don Flores, has been jailed in Van Nuis for three counts of murder and is out on 6 million bail. The Los Angeles Police Department said the murder of 16-year-old suspect Don One has been counted and he has been arrested at Silmar Juvenile Hall.

Officers found three children – a 12-year-old girl and an 8-year-old twin boy – were unresponsive at a home in the 22500 block of Victory Boulevard after receiving a call at about 7:40 a.m. about an assault with a deadly weapon suspect. LAPD said at the residence.

La Rolls prey on drunks at Rolls-Royce, looting luxury watches worth $ 19,000: LASD

Los Angeles police officers are standing outside a home where three children were found dead Sunday. A Los Angeles woman has been accused of killing her three children on Mother's Day, and a teenager has been arrested in connection with the killings, police said.

Los Angeles police officers are standing outside a home where three children were found dead Sunday. A Los Angeles woman has been accused of killing her three children on Mother’s Day, and a teenager has been arrested in connection with the killings, police said.
(Fox Los Angeles)

Paramedics were called to the scene with the Los Angeles Fire Department and the children were pronounced dead. They appear to be dead for a few hours, paramedics.

“I couldn’t see anyone, and I kept hearing, ‘My family is abusing me,’ and just screaming, but I don’t understand what he’s saying,” neighbor Priscilla Canales told Fox Los Angeles.

READ Also  White House condemns 'attempts to intimidate' during pro-abortion protests at Catholic churches

Authorities did not say how the children died or revealed the possible motive for the alleged killing. Flores, 38, and the teenager have been identified and detained as suspects.

Flores has seven children. According to the news station, the three children live with their father in another state.

#Los #Angeles #woman #admits #killing #children #Mothers #Day #report

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment