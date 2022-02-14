Los Angeles Youth Orchestra musicians perform with masks on outside Super Bowl



The Los Angeles Youth Orchestra performed with masks outside Sophie Stadium in Inglewood, California on Sunday, just before the Super Bowl kickoff, a video show, when thousands of faces were covered inside the venue.

The group is made up of about 20 young musicians, including high school seniors. Performed According to television broadcasts and reports, the Gospel duo Mary Mary, who did not wear a face mask while singing, as well as “Every Voice and Sing”.

The performance took place in an area outside Sophie Stadium just before the big game, as thousands of fans showed up to pack stadium seats without masks. It is not clear if the YOLA musicians were asked to wear masks and only a few of them seemed to wear masks when they performed.

Fans entering the Super Bowl LVI campus at SoFi Stadium must comply with all Los Angeles County COVID-19 health and safety protocols before entering. This includes the requirement for a mandatory mask inside the “indoor-outdoor” stadium for those over two years of age – according to the NFL, regardless of vaccination status.

On Thursday, LA County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer said she believes the Super Bowl can be kept safe if people adhere to safety measures, including masks.

“We urge everyone to take precautions to reduce the risk during an epidemic,” Ferrer said. “Whether it’s a pre-game event at Sophie Stadium or a gathering at someone’s house, many of us will spend hours eating, drinking, rejoicing and screaming with people from different families.”

Stadium officials say they plan to implement the mask-wearing, which is always necessary without “actively” eating or drinking.

“That doesn’t mean you buy a bucket of popcorn and eat it for two hours. You’re actively eating and drinking,” Ross Simmons, senior vice president of campus and facility operations at Sophie Stadium, told the City News Service. “We are with you.”

Last month, during the NFC Championship game at SoFi Stadium, Governor Gavin Newsom, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, and San Francisco Mayor London Breed were spotted without masks – after former Lakers star Magic Johnson tweeted a picture of them.

Newsom later said he had taken off his mask to get a “glass of water”, although a Rams “fan cam” showed the governor hanging his mask from one ear to another.

According to its website, YOLA provides free instrument, music direction, academic support and leadership training to more than 1,500 young musicians between the ages of 6 and 18.

Prior to their performance, some young musicians talked about their excitement about playing during the Super Bowl festival with FOX 11 Los Angeles.

“I’m really excited because I watch Super Bowl all the time. It’s one of the few sports events I watch and it’s a dream come true to experience everything,” said Rachel Kiwi, a senior in high school. “A lot of kids who look like me, don’t always know they have that kind of opportunity. When you go to LA Phil, there aren’t a lot of people who look like me and just knowing you have a chance to go there and stay there and share music. It’s a great thing to see and it’s inspiring. “

Gadget Clock’ Sam Dorman contributed to this report