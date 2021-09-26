Losing a life and not sighing, seeing Nora Fatehi, even ‘enemies’ will ask God for time

Stunned by her glittering dance moves, the actress is in the spotlight because of her glamorous look rather than her movies. Nora’s glamorous pictures and videos are well liked on social media. Now Nora has shared some of her very glamorous videos and pictures on social media, which has caused a stir on the internet. Nora attended an event in this glamorous style. Nora Fateh also looks like a princess in a very royal style with jewelry in bralet and lehenga. Nora Fateh too has caused panic on social media as soon as these photos came to light. In addition to these pictures, Nora has also shared a video in this dress on her Instagram story. See Nora’s photos and videos: Nora had already shared her glamorous pictures in a white dress. Loved these pictures too. Nora’s super glamorous look came to the fore in a white dress. Look at the photo: On the work front, Nora Fateh was last seen in the lead role in Ajay Devgn’s ‘Bhuj: The Pride of India’. Now Nora will soon be seen in a special song from John Abraham’s ‘Satyamev Jayate 2’. Meanwhile, Nora Fatehi recently expressed her desire to work in a biopic of Bollywood star Madhuri Dixit.