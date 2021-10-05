Losing Facebook is bad, but losing WhatsApp is worse

In the chaos of Monday’s Facebook outage, it’s easy to lose sight of the company’s reach. Not being able to post a new photo on Instagram is an annoyance, but it’s not necessarily devastating. Yet for WhatsApp users, especially outside the US, losing Facebook’s encrypted messaging service is a life-saving change, and one competing messaging service was eager to capitalize on today.

In February last year, WhatsApp announced that it has 2 billion users worldwide. Compare this to Facebook’s 2.5 billion original taste and it’s easy to see how many people WhatsApp touches. It has become the default way to contact people in many countries, including around 400 million unique monthly users in India bloomberg writes. It goes beyond casual communication too: WhatsApp is also focused on becoming an important tool for business. The app already takes in-app payments in Brazil and India. On top of that, WhatsApp claimed in October 2020 that 175 million people globally use its app to message businesses every day.

With WhatsApp down, this means calls and messages to friends and family may go unanswered, customer service requests unresolved, and important event information untransmitted. The secure messaging app is often one of several tools organizers use to lead demonstrations and protests (unless it’s blocked).

Outages on WhatsApp are a major problem for those who rely on it, but a potential boon for competing encrypted messaging apps. The major players, Signal, Telegram, and at least in the US, iMessage, Facebook, and WhatsApp all benefit when they fail. So far at least, only Signal has taken a public victory lap.

Sign Up Sign up has started (everyone is welcome!) We also know what it’s like to work through an outage, and good luck to engineers working on getting service back on other platforms #Monday — Signal (@signalapp) 4 October 2021

The company was not able to disclose specific figures ledge But it said Signal was passing the level of new sign-ups, “the equivalent of January this year.” That same month, I will note, when WhatsApp introduced its controversial new privacy policy for business messages, Facebook came under fire again largely for the role it played in the January 6 riots in the Capital. Telegram and Apple did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Facebook is restoring its services and it will take a long time before we know exactly how many people were negatively affected by the Facebook outage. For now though, it’s safe to say that it was probably a lot more annoying than not being able to update your story.