loss Against KKR Virat Kohli unwanted record Not selected in T20 World Cup squad Yuzvendra Chahal created history in UAE IPL 2021 KKR vs RCB

Despite captaining more than 40 matches in the IPL, Virender Sehwag is at number two in terms of not being able to make his team the champion. Sehwag led the IPL team in 53 matches.

Royal Challengers Bangalore, led by Virat Kohli, lost the Eliminator match on the night of 11 October. With this, Virat Kohli’s dream of winning the IPL trophy as captain remained unfulfilled. Before the start of the UAE leg of IPL 2021, Virat Kohli had announced that he would step down from the captaincy of RCB after the tournament.

After the Eliminator match, he also made it clear that he would play IPL for RCB only. In such a situation, it is clear that now he will never be able to become the IPL champion captain. This defeat of Virat Kohli also added an unwanted record with him forever. Virat Kohli is the first captain of the IPL, who captained his team in more than 100 matches, but he could never make it the champion.

Kohli captained RCB in 140 matches in the IPL. Out of this, he won 66 matches, while he had to face defeat in 70. Four matches were inconclusive. During this, he led his team to the final (IPL 2016) once, while the journey ended in the playoffs thrice. RCB finished at the bottom of the group stage in IPL 2017 and 2019 under his leadership.

Despite captaining more than 40 matches in the IPL, Virender Sehwag is at number two in terms of not being able to make his team the champion. Sehwag led the IPL team in 53 matches. Sachin Tendulkar also captained Mumbai Indians in 51 matches in IPL, but could not make the team champion even once. Rahul Dravid’s number comes after Sachin.

Rahul Dravid could not make his team the IPL champions despite captaining in 48 matches. Sri Lanka’s Kumara Sangakkara is also one of the unsuccessful captains of IPL. He took command in 47 matches, but the IPL trophy did not come to the team.

The UAE leg of IPL 2021 turned out to be a great one for Yuzvendra Chahal. He became the highest wicket-taker spinner in the UAE this season. He took 14 wickets in the UAE leg of IPL 2021. He was able to take only one wicket in the first leg played in India. Sunil Narine was at number two. He took 11 wickets in his name.

Axar Patel and Varun Chakraborty were successful in taking 9-9 wickets. Ravi Bishnoi and Rashid Khan got 8-8 wickets. The special thing is that Ravichandran Ashwin and Rahul Chahar could not show anything special in the UAE, while both of them are part of the team India selected for the T20 World Cup.