Loss in Bengal victory in Assam now semi-final of 2024 for BJP is UP elections

The RSS and BJP will have a three-day coordination meeting in Hyderabad from January 5, where the RSS and its allies will give feedback.

For the BJP government of PM Modi at the Center, victory and defeat in the assembly elections of many states held in 2021 and the assembly elections of five states including UP going to be held next year are of great importance. Because the general Lok Sabha elections will be held exactly two years after these elections. In such a situation, this election will be the semi-final of 2024 for PM Modi and BJP.

In such a situation, winning UP is most important for PM Modi and BJP to return to power in 2024. Anyway, the power of the Center goes through UP. The importance of UP is also because it has contributed to the BJP’s largest share of the Lok Sabha in the last two parliamentary elections, with 71 out of 80 seats in 2014 and 62 in 2019.

Along with this, BJP also has to face many challenges. The biggest challenge is to ensure that the organization remains active till 2024. Apart from this, it is also important to activate all fronts of the party, form alliances with other parties, coordinate with like-minded organizations etc. On the other hand, there will be a three-day coordination meeting of RSS and BJP in Hyderabad from January 5, where RSS and its allies will give feedback.

The BJP did not succeed in Bengal in the last elections, despite it emerging as a major challenger to the Mamata Banerjee regime. During this, the party came back to power in Assam. In such a situation, everyone’s hope is now on the Yogi government of Uttar Pradesh. The UP election is being considered as the semi-final of 2024 especially for the party.

The party also showed its adaptable character with the change of leadership in Assam and the appointment of Himanta Biswa Sarma in place of the incumbent Sarbananda Sonowal. By positioning Sarma as the supreme leader in the crucial state of Assam, the BJP has also shown its faith in leaders who have given it and shown that it is ready to give a significant position to a leader whose ideological background is exactly the same as the party’s. Has not been.

Assam is considered as the gateway to the Northeast which was affected by infiltration till a few years back. To ensure that the borders of the East were protected, the BJP reached out to every section and formed strategic alliances based on the sentiments of the people. Assam was the only state where the saffron party was in power and fighting to retain power, while West Bengal was a different story.

West Bengal has been instrumental in the BJP’s plan to secure weak borders and the party has been able to emerge as a strong opposition to the current Trinamool Congress.

Most leaders feel that the BJP could have done better in Bengal. However, the party has improved its numbers from 3 to 77 MLAs in 2021 and is happy with it. But many other leaders say that too many power centers and the lack of a credible face against Banerjee turned the election results in favor of the TMC.