Loss of Bhupesh Baghel due to father: Loss of Bhupesh Baghel due to father: How much damage was done to Bhupesh Baghel in Chhattisgarh due to his father’s statement against Brahmins? How much damage did Bhupesh Baghel do in Chhattisgarh due to his father’s statement against Brahmins?

In Chhattisgarh, the Chief Minister’s father (Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel News) has made an offensive statement against the Brahmin community. In the forthcoming elections in Chhattisgarh, the problems of the Congress party may increase. Both the political parties have already started formulating strategies for the 2023 elections, while the BJP is preparing for the 2023 elections through the Chintan Shivir in the tribal areas.

At the same time, the Congress party is working to strengthen the workers through meetings from the panchayat level to the urban areas. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel’s father has made some blatant statements against the Brahmin community to aggravate the problems of the Congress party.

These are religious equations

If we talk about the caste equation in Chhattisgarh, according to the 2011 census, the total population of the state is 2 crore 55 lakh 45 thousand 196. If the entire population is identified according to religion, then 93.25 per cent of the state’s population is Hindu. At the same time, two per cent of the total population are Muslims and 1.92 per cent are Christians.

Five per cent of the Brahmin population

At the same time, 32% of the population in Chhattisgarh is tribal. 13% SC and 45% OBC population. Due to this, the OBC class dominates the politics of Chhattisgarh. At the same time, Brahmins make up 5 per cent of the state’s population. In Chhattisgarh, the upper castes constitute eight per cent of the total population. Of these, five per cent are Brahmins, 2.5 per cent are Rajputs and 0.5 per cent are traders.

Not much effect

Political information shows that the politics of Chhattisgarh does not revolve around caste like other states. In such a situation, the statement of Bhupesh Baghel’s father will not have much effect here. Some seats are dominated by Brahmin voters. But in other states, the Congress may have to bear the brunt of his statement. Perhaps to avoid this, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has filed a case against his father.

Politics is loud

At the same time, the BJP does not want to let this issue get out of hand. BJP’s allies on Sunday cordoned off several police stations in Raipur and demanded action against Nandkumar Baghel. It remains to be seen how Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel will handle this controversy in Chhattisgarh.