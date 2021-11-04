loss of revenue to government due to the excise duty cut may above 1 lakh crore annually

On Wednesday, the central government reduced VAT on petrol and diesel by Rs 5 and Rs 10, respectively. Along with this, many state governments also reduced VAT further. After the reduction in VAT, petrol became cheaper by Rs 6 to Rs 12 and diesel from Rs 11 to Rs 17 in many states. After the tax cut, the government may suffer a loss of about 1.4 lakh crores in a year. Also, in the current financial year also, the government may face a big loss.

According to the report of news agency PTI, after the reduction in excise duty, the revenue income for the government may decrease by about Rs 8700 crore every month. Whereas in a year this loss can cross about 1 lakh crores. At the same time, there may be a shortfall of 45 thousand crores in tax collection in the current financial year also.

Significantly, this is the biggest reduction in excise duty till date. In the month of May last year, when crude oil prices had come down significantly, the government increased VAT on petrol and diesel by Rs 13 and Rs 16, respectively. After the increase, VAT on petrol was Rs 32.98 and on diesel this VAT was Rs 31.83. However, after the reduction of Rs 5 on petrol and Rs 10 on diesel, VAT has gone up to Rs 27.9 and Rs 21.8.

After the reduction in VAT, the price of petrol in Delhi has gone up to Rs 103.97 per liter and diesel to Rs 86.67 per liter. While petrol is being sold in Mumbai for Rs 109.98 and diesel at Rs 94.14. In Kolkata, people have to pay Rs 104.67 for a liter of petrol and Rs 89.79 for a diesel. In Chennai too, petrol has gone up to Rs 101.40 and diesel to Rs 91.43.

Significantly, after the reduction in VAT by the Central Government, Gujarat, Karnataka, Goa, Manipur, Tripura have cut the maximum VAT on both the fuels. These states have reduced by about Rs 7-7 on petrol and diesel. In Uttar Pradesh, VAT on petrol has been reduced by about Rs 7 and on diesel by Rs 2. Apart from this, the Bihar government has also reduced by Rs 1.30 on petrol and Rs 1.90 on diesel.