Loss risk at Delhi airport will be less: ICS looks to sort 6000 bags within an hour Delhi airport’s Terminal-1 installs high speed baggage handling system Will sort 6000 bags inside

Integrated Cart System (ICS) is being installed at Terminal-1 of Delhi Airport for the disposal of baggage and bags of passengers. Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) said on Friday that the new Hi-Tech system will handle 6000 bags per hour working at a speed of 2.1 meters per second.

“This ICS with the facility of Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) will ensure that there is no error in sorting the bags,” said a statement issued by DIAL. The statement also said that this system will not only be more reliable, but will also work with greater speed and efficiency.

The current belt system currently operates at a speed of 0.5 meters per second. According to DIAL, under the new system, each bag will be fully folded in its carrier tray or cart during transportation. According to the statement, the new system will greatly reduce the risk of the bag being lost or damaged. Passengers will also be benefited by the availability of accurate and safe bags for the flight.