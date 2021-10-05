Lost Judgment Review: A Better Sequel With a Messy Story

NS Yakuza The series is beloved for its uncanny ability to bounce between absurd humour, deep pain, and brutal violence, and make it look like the most natural thing in the world. Lost Judgment, the sequel to the 2019 spy-focused spinoff Holocaust, marks a rare omission in that regard. In many ways it is a vast improvement over its predecessor and features a more ambitious story – but it can’t quite deliver on its themes.

lost judgment Takayuki picks up after the first game with Yagami — played in droll, deadpan fashion by Japanese megastar Takuya Kimura — returning to his job as a private detective. Yagami is hired to investigate an incident of bullying at a high school in Yokohama, but the case soon becomes intertwined with a groping sentence in Tokyo and a murder nearby.

The plot is more than a bit far-fetched, as is the case with most Japanese crime procedures, and the inevitable shoehorning into gang warfare seems like the writers were overbearing. Yakuza Chain. But it’s told at a fast entertaining pace and is more focused than the spiraling Big Pharma plot of the previous game. I generally appreciate the effort to tell a more intimate, smaller-scale story, even if it doesn’t ultimately pay off.

The detective elements of the game have been greatly improved. You’ll still have to tail enemies through streets and go through some pointless on-rail stealth sections, but they mostly serve as palate cleansers rather than points of frustration. With its well-organized talking-heads cutscenes and emphasis on presenting meaningful evidence, lost judgment sometimes seems too much ace attorney compared to its predecessor, which was essentially Yakuza Along with an occasional gumshoe mini-game.

The story deals with some of the darkest theme ever seen in the series

talking about Yakuza, lost judgment Variations of the series make turn-based RPG-style combat worth playing for anyone like a dragon. With three different combat styles the brawl is as smooth and satisfying as all have clear access. it helps that lost judgment best looking ever YakuzaGames to date, with a dramatic lighting system, realistic characters, and solid 60fps performance (at least on the PS5 I used for testing).

Kamurocho has never looked so good, and this time Yagami gets to play in Yokohama, with the huge Ijinch returning from the district. like a dragon. unlike most recent Yakuza game, original Holocaust Happened only in Kamurocho and felt quite cramped as a result; The sequel gives you much more to explore. As always, Sega’s Yakuza The team does a great job reusing the locations and filling them with new details. You’re now able to skateboard the streets for faster turns, for example, and in Yokohama you can take a cute Shiba Inu for a walk and discover side quests in return.

The breezy vibe is offset by the main story, which deals with some of the darkest theme the series has yet seen. The plot centers around high school bullying and suicide, which is certainly a topical and controversial issue in Japan; Just last week a case involving a sixth grade girl who died by suicide became news as the school denied that bullying was the cause. but lost judgment Yagami takes a flippant approach to the problem, resorting to ridiculous methods like placing remote speakers under the class table to vocally stand up for the bully kids when their classmates won’t. Other characters, meanwhile, get killed off or make jerky heels that turn into endless twists that don’t feel earned by the plot, and the game often ham-fisted attempts to sympathize with some apparently horrifying people. does. It’s good that Sega tried to highlight the central issue, and I don’t think anyone expected a video game to completely solve it, but it doesn’t seem like a good match. lost judgmentOtherwise there is a scholarly tone.

I can’t ignore the big jump this game has made

you can see lost judgment Two ways: an often clumsy attempt at serious storytelling, or a technically adept sequel that vastly improves on its predecessor. It is both, really. The plot doesn’t quite land, and I found there to be more awkward moments than Holocaust or other Yakuza game. Overall, I think this is a much better game than Holocaust And I want to see where it goes next.

the future of Holocaust The series is ambiguous, though. Various rumors suggest that Yakuza Producer and executive director Toshihiro Nagoshi may be leaving Sega, while Kimura’s notoriously protective talent agency Johnny is refusing to allow future games with his likeness due to a dispute over a PC version. I’m hoping none of this will stop Sega from working on the next installment, though – while lost judgment Unfortunately there would be a messy ending, I could see it as an ambitious middle part of a trilogy that finally finds its feet.