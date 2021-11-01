lost-to-newzealand-8th-time-since-1990-in-icc-events-also-overall-winning-ratio-is-very-poor-see-full-list-when-men-in-blue-lost- to-kiwis – India’s record against New Zealand in ICC tournaments, only once since 1990; Know when Team India lost

New Zealand’s team has been becoming difficult for India in ICC tournaments for the last several years. Since 1990, India has faced New Zealand 9 times in ICC events, out of which India has won only once.

After 1990, when and where did India lose to New Zealand in ICC tournaments?

India has once again been beaten by New Zealand in an ICC event. In the semi-finals of the 2019 World Cup, India had to face defeat by the Kiwi team. After this, India was recently defeated by New Zealand in the final of the World Test Championship. Now in the T20 World Cup 2021 also, India has been defeated by the Kane Williamson-led team.

Let us tell you that from 1990 to 2021 T20 World Cup, India and New Zealand faced each other in ICC tournaments 9 times. In which India has won only once and New Zealand has defeated Team India 8 times.

The special thing is that since the 2003 World Cup, India has never won against New Zealand in an ICC event. The last time India defeated New Zealand in the 2003 ODI World Cup under the captaincy of Sourav Ganguly. In this World Cup, the Indian team also played the final with Australia.

1992 ODI World Cup

1999 ODI World Cup

2000 Champions Trophy

2007 T20 World Cup

2016 T20 World Cup

2019 ODI World Cup

2021 Test Championship Final

2021 T20 World Cup

In the last 31 years, on these 8 occasions, India has lost to New Zealand in an ICC event. India has won only once in the 2003 ODI World Cup.

Worst win-loss ratio for #India in ICC limited overs tournaments (WC, CT, WT20): 0.333 vs NZ (Won 3, Lost 9)

0.714 vs SL (Won 5, Lost 7)

0.818 vs Aus (Won 9, Lost 11) #IndvsNZ #WT20 — Bharath Seervi (@SeerviBharath) October 31, 2021

Apart from this, India’s win-win ratio in limited overs ICC tournament against New Zealand is extremely poor. India and New Zealand have faced each other 12 times in ICC limited over tournaments (ODI World Cup, T20 World Cup and Champions Trophy).

Out of these 12 matches, India has won only 3 times and New Zealand has defeated India 9 times. India’s win-loss ratio is just 0.333. In this way, New Zealand’s team has been creating trouble for India continuously in ICC events.