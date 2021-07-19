Lost Your Aadhaar Card Don’t Worry We Have A Solution

You will be able to retrieve your lost Aadhar card from your nearest Aadhar Enrollment Center.

New Delhi. In today’s time Aadhar card has become the most important document in the country. From transactions in every bank to admission in any institution, it is being used. In such a situation, if it is lost, anyone can face trouble.

Get from nearest Aadhar Enrollment Center

If your Aadhar card is lost somewhere then there is no need to worry. You will be able to retrieve your lost Aadhar card from your nearest Aadhar Enrollment Center. UIDAI has given this information by tweeting. Accordingly, you can get your Aadhaar from your nearest Aadhaar Enrollment Center by presenting your documents like identity card, address proof etc and through biometrics authentication. Here you may have to pay some fee to get the Aadhar card again.

#RetrieveLostAadhaar

You can get your #Aadhaar at your nearest #AadhaarEnrolmentCentre by furnishing your demographic details and authenticating with biometrics. You’ll need to pay specified charges to get a copy of your Aadhaar. pic.twitter.com/4CCf2pn0Av — Aadhaar (@UIDAI) July 17, 2021

how much is the fee for aadhar correction

You have to pay some fee for making corrections in Aadhaar i.e. name, address, date of birth, e-mail etc. Talking about the charges levied on Aadhaar correction, Rs 50 for demographic update and Rs 100 for biometric update (with / without demographic update) has to be paid. If someone overcharges you then call 1947 or [email protected] Write on It is worth noting that you do not have to pay any money for getting a new Aadhar card. This service will be free.