‘Lots of questions and no answers’: Family, friends continue search for missing Halifax teen – Halifax

'Tons of questions and no solutions': Household, friends continue search for missing Halifax teen – Halifax



Household, friends and neighborhood members spent Saturday looking an space of Spryfield, N.S., for 16-yr-outdated Devon Sinclair Marsman, three months after his disappearance.

“Three months of torture,” his mom, Theresa Grey, stated in the course of the search social gathering.

Marsman was final heard from the week of February 21. He’s described as an African Nova Scotian youth, about 5 ft tall and 100 kilos, with blue-inexperienced eyes and brief darkish hair.

Halifax Regional Police have stated there may be no info to counsel he was met with foul play, however his family members are involved for his security.



Devon Sinclair Marsman, 16, was final heard from in the course of the week of Feb. 21, 2022.



Halifax Regional Police



Grey believes her son went missing in Spryfield. On Saturday, dozens of searchers combed via the Roach’s Pond space within the hopes of discovering some solutions.

“I’m grateful that they got here out to assist me search for him as a result of he must be searched for, but it surely’s overwhelming,” stated Grey, including that she hasn’t heard of any leads from Halifax Regional Police.

“I’ve tons of questions and no solutions.”

Grey stated she has distributed hundreds of flyers throughout Nova Scotia to lift consciousness for her son’s disappearance, even going so far as Moncton and Fredericton. “I simply don’t know the place to place one other flyer,” she stated tearfully.

Theresa Grey says she has ‘tons of questions and no solutions’ concerning the disappearance of her son.



Alexa MacLean/International Information



She stated his social media and financial institution accounts have been untouched since he disappeared.

Grey described her son as a great child who didn’t get into hassle.

“Devon was by no means in hassle. Devon was a very good, quiet child,” she stated. “Respectful, sort, loving. By no means gave me any hassle in anyway.”

‘We’d like assist’

Household friends Terene Murphy and Shelley O’Toole helped set up the search Saturday, each to assist deliver some consolation to Grey and to lift consciousness of Marsman’s disappearance.

Murphy stated she has not seen a lot concerning the teen’s disappearance within the information and needs folks to know that he’s missed.

“It’s a baby. All of us have children. It might be anyone’s nephew, their son, their buddy, anybody. So we thought doing one thing’s higher than doing nothing,” she stated.

“He’s a 16-yr-outdated little one, and his household needs him again desperately.”

Added O’Toole: “Three months is a very long time to be with out your son, or not realizing the place he’s. We’d like assist.”



Household, friends and neighborhood members search for Devon Sinclair Marsman in Spryfield on Could 21, 2022.



Alexa MacLean/International Information



In the meantime, Grey needs her son to know that if he’s on the market, she simply needs him residence.

“You’re not in hassle in any manner in anyway, and if there’s any manner you possibly can attain out to me, I don’t care the place you might be, I might undoubtedly come discover you.”

Anybody with info on Marsman’s whereabouts are requested to name police at 902-490-5020. Nameless suggestions may be despatched to Crime Stoppers on-line or by calling toll-free 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).