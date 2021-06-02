Lottery Sambad Result 02.06.2021 : Nagaland State Lottery Dear Eagle

Nagaland is one in every of many 13 states to comprise the authority to host factual lotteries. Nagaland’s night time lottery sambad is normal. Different people in and round Nagaland pay money for a tremendous alternative to guard a research their luck and shield a considerable amount of money. The label of the Nagaland lottery is priced at ₹ 6. The Nagaland Lottery is organized and managed by the Directorate of Nagaland State Lotteries.

Nagaland: State Lottery Sambad Outcomes – June 2

The foremost prize winner will get ₹ 26.06 lakhs. The second prize winner will get ₹ 9,000. The third prize winner receives ₹ 500, and the fourth prize winner can shield dwelling ₹ 250. The Fifth prize winner will get awarded ₹120. A consolation prize of ₹ 9,500 could perhaps be granted. The ‘Dear Eagle’ night time lottery consequence is introduced on each day basis at 7 pm. The outcomes will even furthermore be checked on the legit web house, i.e. nagalandlotteries.in/lotterysambad.com.

The Nagaland lottery additionally has weekly video video games, which might presumably be acknowledged under-

Nagaland State Lottery: “Dear Flamingo” – It is miles performed on Monday night time, and the outcomes are declared at 7 pm. The foremost prize is ₹ 26 Lakh.

Nagaland State Lottery: “Dear Parrot” – It is miles performed on Tuesday night time, and the outcomes are declared at 7 pm. The foremost prize is ₹ 26.01 Lakh.

Nagaland State Lottery: “Dear Eagle” – It is miles performed on Wednesday night time, and the outcomes are declared at 7 pm. The foremost prize is ₹ 26.02 Lakh.

Nagaland State Lottery: “Dear Falcon” – It is miles performed on Thursday night time, and the outcomes are declared at 7 pm. The foremost prize is ₹ 26.03 Lakh.

Nagaland State Lottery: “Dear Vulture” – It is miles performed on Friday night time, and the outcomes are declared at 7 pm. The foremost prize is ₹ 26.04 Lakh.

Nagaland State Lottery: “Dear Ostrich” – It is miles performed on Saturday night time, and the outcomes are declared at 7 pm. The foremost prize is ₹ 26.05 Lakh.

Nagaland State Lottery: “Dear Hawk” – It is miles performed on Sunday night time, and the outcomes are declared at 7 pm. The foremost prize is ₹ 26.06 Lakh.

Nagaland State Lottery Sambad: Principal Points to bear in thoughts

The Nagaland State Lottery is performed at P. R. Hill Junction, Kohima – 797001. The Nagaland Lotteries are held and managed by the Director of Nagaland State Lotteries. Should all the time moreover, chances are you’ll perhaps be one in every of many winners on the listing, then it’s an foremost to show in your label with a reproduction of the advise sorts accessible inside the market on-line. The label supplied must nonetheless be intact and with out harm. Alongside with the advise comprise, it is vital to attach a government-diagnosed {photograph} ID and passport measurement pictures. The authorities is now not going to accept tampered or mutilated tickets.