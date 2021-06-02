Lottery Sambad Result 02.06.2021 : Nagaland State Lottery Dear Faithful Morning

Nagaland is among the vital 13 states to assemble the authority to host right lotteries. Nagaland’s morning lottery sambad is neatly-liked. People in and spherical Nagaland get hold of a unbelievable alternative to get a study their success and seize a mighty amount of money. The label of the Nagaland lottery is priced at ₹ 6. The Nagaland Lottery is organized and managed by the Directorate of Nagaland Negate Lotteries.

Nagaland Negate Lottery Sambad Outcomes for June 2

The elemental prize winner will get ₹ 26.01 lakhs. The 2nd prize winner will get ₹ 9,000. The third prize winner receives ₹ 500, and the fourth prize winner can get residence ₹ 250. The fifth prize winner will get awarded ₹120. A comfort prize of ₹ 9,500 is moreover granted. The Dear Faithful morning lottery sambad result’s launched each Wednesday at 11: 00 am. The outcomes would possibly even be checked on the legit web web web site, i.e. nagalandlotteries.in/lotterysambad.com.

The Nagaland lottery moreover has weekly video video games which might maybe be stated below-

Nagaland Negate Lottery: “Dear Flamingo” – It is a long way carried out on Monday night, and the outcomes are declared at 7pm. The elemental prize is ₹ 26 Lakh.

Nagaland Negate Lottery: “Dear Parrot” – It is a long way carried out on Tuesday night, and the outcomes are declared at 7 pm. The elemental prize is ₹ 26.01 Lakh.

Nagaland Negate Lottery: “Dear Eagle” – It is a long way carried out on Wednesday night, and the outcomes are declared at 7 pm. The elemental prize is ₹ 26.02 Lakh.

Nagaland Negate Lottery: “Dear Falcon” – It is a long way carried out on Thursday night, and the outcomes are declared at 7 pm. The elemental prize is ₹ 26.03 Lakh.

Nagaland Negate Lottery: “Dear Vulture” – It is a long way carried out on Friday night, and the outcomes are declared at 7 pm. The elemental prize is ₹ 26.04 Lakh.

Nagaland Negate Lottery: “Dear Ostrich” – It is a long way carried out on Saturday night, and the outcomes are declared at 7 pm. The elemental prize is ₹ 26.05 Lakh.

Nagaland Negate Lottery: “Dear Hawk” – It is a long way carried out on Sunday night, and the outcomes are declared at 7 pm. The elemental prize is ₹ 26.06 Lakh.

Nagaland Negate Lottery Sambad: Essential Issues to position in options

The Nagaland Negate Lottery is carried out at P. R. Hill Junction, Kohima – 797001. The Nagaland Lotteries are held and managed by the Director of Nagaland Negate Lotteries. At any time when you might be one of many vital winners on the itemizing, then it is a long way obligatory to flip on your label with a replica of the recount varieties readily available on-line. The label launched must tranquil be intact and with out harm. Alongside with the recount include, or not it’s wanted to affix a govt-identified characterize ID and passport dimension photographs. The authorities is not going to accept tampered or mutilated tickets.