Lottery Sambad Result 02.06.2021 : West Bengal State Lottery Dear Bangalakshmi Raidak

West Bengal Lottery Sambad ‘Expensive Bangalakshmi Raidak’ is a most normal weekly lottery held on Wednesday. The mark of a single hint is ₹6. Probably the most major prize is ₹50 lakhs. The comfort prize is ₹1,000, granted to a number of real hint holders. The 2nd prize is ₹9,000. The third prize is ₹500 for a number of winners whereas the 4th prize of ₹250 is awarded to completely different real winners. The fifth prize of ₹120 is given to many lottery hint holders with matching serial numbers. The implications of the lottery will probably be introduced at 4.00 PM.

On Wednesday “Expensive Bangalakshmi Raidak” lottery takes dwelling. The fantastic prize acquired in Sambad Wednesday lottery is ₹50 lakhs. The 2nd prize is ₹9000. The third prize is ₹500, and the fourth prize is ₹250. The fifth prize is ₹120, and there may be moreover a comfort prize of ₹1000. Outcomes of the West Bengal Notify Lottery Sambad “Expensive Bangalakshmi Raidak” are introduced each Wednesday at 4 pm. The West Bengal Lottery methods take pleasure in their legit websites the put they philosophize the outcomes.

Expensive Bangalakshmi Raidak Lottery Sambad outcomes | June 2

West Bengal situation lottery has 7 weekly video video games inside the afternoon. These video video games are acknowledged below-

West Bengal Notify Lottery: “Expensive Bangalakshmi Teesta” – It is miles carried out on Monday Afternoon, and the outcomes are declared at 4: 00 pm. Probably the most major prize is ₹50 Lakh.

West Bengal Notify Lottery: “Expensive Bangalakshmi Torsha” – It is miles carried out on Tuesday Afternoon, and the outcomes are declared at 4: 00 pm. Probably the most major prize is ₹50 Lakh.

West Bengal Notify Lottery: “Expensive Bangalakshmi Raidak” – It is miles carried out on Wednesday Afternoon, and the outcomes are declared at 4: 00 pm. Probably the most major prize is ₹50 Lakh.

West Bengal Notify Lottery: “Expensive Bangabhumi Bhagirathi” – It is miles carried out on Thursday Afternoon, and the outcomes are declared at 4: 00 pm. Probably the most major prize is ₹50 Lakh.

West Bengal Notify Lottery: “Expensive Bangabhumi Ajay” – It is miles carried out on Friday Afternoon, and the outcomes are declared at 4: 00 pm. Probably the most major prize is ₹50 Lakh.

West Bengal Notify Lottery: “Expensive Bangasree Damodar” – It is miles carried out on Saturday Afternoon, and the outcomes are declared at 4: 00 pm. Probably the most major prize is ₹50 Lakh.

West Bengal Notify Lottery: “Expensive Bangasree Ichamati” – It is miles carried out on Sunday Afternoon, and the outcomes are declared at 4: 00 pm. Probably the most major prize is ₹50 Lakh.

Lottery Sambad outcomes: Very important issues to take note of

In case your lottery hint matches the successful amount, then you definitely’ll must easy be current ahead of the West Bengal Gazette dwelling of enterprise for claiming the prize. The amount and the lottery will probably be real for best 30 days from the date of declaration from the West Bengal situation lottery outcome’s day. The amount and the hint will probably be verified for authenticity. Put up your full venture, one can possess the successful quantity home. The dwelling of enterprise for the lottery and processing is present in West Bengal Notify Lotteries Division. Put up verification, the quantity will probably be bought after the deduction of taxes.