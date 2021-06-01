Lottery Sambad Result 1.6.2021: Nagaland State Lottery Dear Parrot

Nagaland is one amongst the 13 states to bear the authority to host truthful lotteries. Nagaland’s night lottery sambad is normal. Folks in and round Nagaland salvage a unbelievable alternative to ascertain out their success and eradicate a considerable amount of cash. The designate of the Nagaland lottery is priced at ₹ 6. The Nagaland Lottery is organized and managed by the Directorate of Nagaland Articulate Lotteries.

Nagaland: Articulate Lottery Sambad Outcomes

The primary prize winner will get ₹ 26.06 lakhs. The 2nd prize winner will get ₹ 9,000. The third prize winner receives ₹ 500, and the fourth prize winner can make the most of house ₹ 250. The fifth prize winner will get awarded ₹120. A comfort prize of ₹ 9,500 is moreover granted. The ‘Dear Parrot’ night lottery consequence’s introduced on daily basis at 7 pm. The outcomes might maybe additionally moreover be checked on the reputable websites, i.e. nagalandlotteries.com/lotterysambad.com.

The Nagaland lottery moreover has weekly video games, which can be acknowledged below-

Nagaland Articulate Lottery: “Dear Flamingo” – It’s a great distance carried out on Monday night, and the consequences are declared at 7 pm. The primary prize is ₹ 26 Lakh.

Nagaland Articulate Lottery: “Dear Parrot” – It’s a great distance carried out on Tuesday night, and the consequences are declared at 7 pm. The primary prize is ₹ 26.01 Lakh.

Nagaland Articulate Lottery: “Dear Eagle” – It’s a great distance carried out on Wednesday night, and the consequences are declared at 7 pm. The primary prize is ₹ 26.02 Lakh.

Nagaland Articulate Lottery: “Dear Falcon” – It’s a great distance carried out on Thursday night, and the consequences are declared at 7 pm. The primary prize is ₹ 26.03 Lakh.

Nagaland Articulate Lottery: “Dear Vulture” – It’s a great distance carried out on Friday night, and the consequences are declared at 7 pm. The primary prize is ₹ 26.04 Lakh.

Nagaland Articulate Lottery: “Dear Ostrich” – It’s a great distance carried out on Saturday night, and the consequences are declared at 7 pm. The primary prize is ₹ 26.05 Lakh.

Nagaland Articulate Lottery: “Dear Hawk” – It’s a great distance carried out on Sunday night, and the consequences are declared at 7 pm. The primary prize is ₹ 26.06 Lakh.

Nagaland Articulate Lottery Sambad: Principal Issues to comprise in suggestions

The Nagaland Articulate Lottery is carried out at P. R. Hill Junction, Kohima – 797001. The Nagaland Lotteries are held and managed by the Director of Nagaland Articulate Lotteries. Each time that it is seemingly you may presumably presumably even be one amongst the winners on the guidelines, then it is vital to flip in your designate with a reproduction of the enlighten sorts obtainable on-line. The designate provided must be intact and with out harm. Alongside aspect the enlighten originate, you might maybe be a part of a executive-known picture ID and passport dimension footage. The authorities is not going to just accept tampered or mutilated tickets.