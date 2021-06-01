Lottery Sambad Result 1.6.2021: Nagaland State Lottery Dear Sincere Morning

Nagaland is one among the 13 states to bear the authority to host effectively honorable lotteries. Nagaland’s morning lottery sambad is well-liked. People in and spherical Nagaland get a superb change to research cross-check their trustworthy right fortune and decide a considerable amount of cash. The tag of the Nagaland lottery is priced at ₹ 6. The Nagaland Lottery is organized and managed by the Directorate of Nagaland Disclose Lotteries.

Nagaland Disclose Lottery Sambad Outcomes for June 1

The key prize winner will get ₹ 26.01 lakhs. The 2nd prize winner will get ₹ 9,000. The third prize winner receives ₹ 500, and the fourth prize winner can rob dwelling ₹ 250. The Fifth prize winner will get awarded ₹120. A consolation prize of ₹ 9,500 can be granted. The Dear Loving morning lottery sambad consequence’s provided every Monday at 11: 55 am. The outcomes can also moreover be checked on the legit site, i.e. nagalandlotteries.com/lotterysambad.com.

The Nagaland lottery additionally has weekly video games which might be stated below-

Nagaland Disclose Lottery: “Dear Flamingo” – It is miles performed on Monday night, and the outcomes are declared at 7 pm. The key prize is ₹ 26 Lakh.

Nagaland Disclose Lottery: “Dear Parrot” – It is miles performed on Tuesday night, and the outcomes are declared at 7 pm. The key prize is ₹ 26.01 Lakh.

Nagaland Disclose Lottery: “Dear Eagle” – It is miles performed on Wednesday night, and the outcomes are declared at 7 pm. The key prize is ₹ 26.02 Lakh.

Nagaland Disclose Lottery: “Dear Falcon” – It is miles performed on Thursday night, and the outcomes are declared at 7 pm. The key prize is ₹ 26.03 Lakh.

Nagaland Disclose Lottery: “Dear Vulture” – It is miles performed on Friday night, and the outcomes are declared at 7 pm. The key prize is ₹ 26.04 Lakh.

Nagaland Disclose Lottery: “Dear Ostrich” – It is miles performed on Saturday night, and the outcomes are declared at 7 pm. The key prize is ₹ 26.05 Lakh.

Nagaland Disclose Lottery: “Dear Hawk” – It is miles performed on Sunday night, and the outcomes are declared at 7 pm. The key prize is ₹ 26.06 Lakh.

Nagaland Disclose Lottery Sambad: Nicely-known Points to bear in mind

The Nagaland Disclose Lottery is performed at P. R. Hill Junction, Kohima – 797001. The Nagaland Lotteries are held and managed by the Director of Nagaland Disclose Lotteries. For these who’s most likely to be one among the winners on the listing, then you definitely’ll should flip in your tag with a replica of the declare kinds available on-line. The tag provided needs to be intact and with out spoil. Alongside with the declare construct, that you just simply should be a part of a authorities-identified guidelines ID and passport measurement footage. The authorities will not catch tampered or mutilated tickets.