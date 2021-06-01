Lottery Sambad Result 1.6.2021: Sikkim State Lottery Dear Admire Morning Results

Sikkim’s 'Dear Fancy Morning' lottery is a most present weekly lottery held each Tuesday. The mark's face value is ₹ 6. The precept prize is ₹ 50 lakhs. The 2nd prize is ₹ 9,000. The third prize is ₹ 500, the 4th prize is of ₹ 250, and the fifth prize of ₹ 120 and are given to the lottery mark holders with matching serial numbers. Apart from these prizes, there’s a consolation prize value ₹ 1,000. The process of Tuesday's weekly lottery 'Dear Fancy Morning' will seemingly be introduced by 11.55 AM.

Sikkim Relate Lottery Sambad Results June 1

The Seven Weekly Contests Organized by Sikkim Lottery are:

Sikkim Lottery – ‘Dear Admire Morning’ – It is miles carried out each Monday morning and the outcomes are declared at 11: 55 am. First prize value is ₹ 50 Lakh.

Sikkim Lottery – ‘Dear Fancy Morning’ – It is miles carried out each Tuesday morning and the outcomes are declared at 11: 55 am. First prize value is ₹ 50 Lakh.

Sikkim Lottery – ‘Dear Cherished Morning’ – It is miles carried out each Wednesday morning and the outcomes are declared at 11: 55 am. First prize value is ₹ 50 Lakh.

Sikkim Lottery – ‘Dear Treasured Morning’ – It is miles carried out each Thursday morning and the outcomes are declared at 11: 55 am. First prize value is ₹ 50 Lakh.

Sikkim Lottery – ‘Dear Fancy Morning’ – It is miles carried out each Friday morning and the outcomes are declared at 11: 55 am. First prize value is ₹ 50 Lakh.

Sikkim Lottery – ‘Dear Treasured Morning’ – It is miles carried out each Saturday morning and the outcomes are declared at 11: 55 am. First prize value is ₹ 50 Lakh.

Sikkim Lottery – ‘Dear Fancy Morning’ – It is miles carried out each Sunday morning and the outcomes are declared at 11: 55 am. First prize value is ₹ 50 Lakh

Prize development of the Sikkim Relate Lottery Sambad

The worth of 1 mark is ₹ 6. The precept prize winner will seemingly be able to reveal ₹ 50 lakhs. The 2nd prize holder can disclose ₹ 9,000 the third prize holder can disclose ₹ 500, whereas the 4th prize holder can disclose ₹ 250. There might be a fifth prize as correctly, the place the winner can disclose a sum of ₹ 120. There might be moreover a consolation prize of ₹1000 which is given to a pair of contributors. The Sikkim Lottery most trendy consequence for at the moment had been up to date at 11: 55 am on the great web pages i.e. http://www.sikkimlotteries.com/.