Lottery Sambad Result 1.6.2021: West Bengal State Lottery Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha Resul

West Bengal Lottery Sambad ‘Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha' is a popular weekly lottery held on Tuesday. The related value of a single impress is ₹6. The primary prize is ₹50 lakhs. The comfort prize is ₹1,000, granted to a pair of legit impress holders. The second prize is ₹9,000. The third prize is ₹500 for a pair of winners whereas the 4th prize of ₹250 is awarded to assorted legit winners. The Fifth prize of ₹120 is given to many lottery impress holders with matching serial numbers. The outcomes of the lottery will greater than probably be launched at 4.00 PM.

On Tuesday “Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha” lottery takes state of affairs. The ideally appropriate prize received in Sambad Tuesday lottery is ₹50 lakhs. The second prize is ₹9000. The third prize is ₹500, and the fourth prize is ₹250. The fifth prize is ₹120, and there may even be a comfort prize of ₹1000. Outcomes of the West Bengal Dispute Lottery Sambad “Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha” are launched each Tuesday at 4 pm. The West Bengal Lottery programs agree with their positive net blueprint the place they inform the outcomes.

Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha Lottery Sambad outcomes | June 1

West Bengal philosophize lottery has 7 weekly video video games throughout the afternoon. These video video games are acknowledged below-

West Bengal Dispute Lottery: “Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta” – It’s carried out on Monday Afternoon, and the outcomes are declared at 4: 00 pm. The primary prize is ₹50 Lakh.

West Bengal Dispute Lottery: “Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha” – It’s carried out on Tuesday Afternoon, and the outcomes are declared at 4: 00 pm. The primary prize is ₹50 Lakh.

West Bengal Dispute Lottery: “Dear Bangalakshmi Raidak” – It’s carried out on Wednesday Afternoon, and the outcomes are declared at 4: 00 pm. The primary prize is ₹50 Lakh.

West Bengal Dispute Lottery: “Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi” – It’s carried out on Thursday Afternoon, and the outcomes are declared at 4: 00 pm. The primary prize is ₹50 Lakh.

West Bengal Dispute Lottery: “Dear Bangabhumi Ajay” – It’s carried out on Friday Afternoon, and the outcomes are declared at 4: 00 pm. The primary prize is ₹50 Lakh.

West Bengal Dispute Lottery: “Dear Bangasree Damodar” – It’s carried out on Saturday Afternoon, and the outcomes are declared at 4: 00 pm. The primary prize is ₹50 Lakh.

West Bengal Dispute Lottery: “Dear Bangasree Ichamati” – It’s carried out on Sunday Afternoon, and the outcomes are declared at 4: 00 pm. The primary prize is ₹50 Lakh.

Lottery Sambad outcomes: Essential points to assist in thoughts

In case your lottery impress suits the profitable amount, then you’re going to may even unprejudiced quiet be current earlier than the West Bengal Gazette state of affairs of labor for claiming the prize. The quantity and the lottery will greater than probably be legit for most interesting 30 days from the date of declaration from the West Bengal philosophize lottery consequence's day. The quantity and the impress will greater than probably be verified for authenticity. Put up the entire method, one can steal the profitable amount residence. The placement of labor for the lottery and processing is present in West Bengal Dispute Lotteries Division. Put up verification, the amount will greater than probably be purchased after the deduction of taxes.