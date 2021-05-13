Lottery Sambad Result 10.5.2021: Nagaland State Lottery Dear Flamingo Evening

Nagaland is believed to be certainly one of many 13 states to acquire the authority to host factual lotteries. Nagaland’s night lottery sambad is accepted. People in and round Nagaland safe a unbelievable completely different to are trying their success and make use of a considerable amount of money. The model of the Nagaland lottery is priced at ₹ 6. The Nagaland Lottery is organized and managed by the Directorate of Nagaland Affirm Lotteries.

Nagaland: Affirm Lottery Sambad Outcomes – Might perchance perchance perchance 10

The primary prize winner will get ₹ 26.06 lakhs. The second prize winner will get ₹ 9,000. The third prize winner receives ₹ 500, and the fourth prize winner can bewitch dwelling ₹ 250. The fifth prize winner will get awarded ₹120. A consolation prize of ₹ 9,500 is moreover granted. The ‘Expensive Flamingo’ night lottery consequence is introduced day by day at 7 pm. The outcomes may also moreover be checked on the obedient net say, i.e. nagalandlotteries.in. The Nagaland lottery moreover has weekly video games, which might be acknowledged below-

Nagaland Affirm Lottery: “Expensive Flamingo” – It’s carried out on Monday night, and the outcomes are declared at 7 pm. The primary prize is ₹ 26 Lakh.

Nagaland Affirm Lottery: “Expensive Parrot” – It’s carried out on Tuesday night, and the outcomes are declared at 7 pm. The primary prize is ₹ 26.01 Lakh.

Nagaland Affirm Lottery: “Expensive Eagle” – It’s carried out on Wednesday night, and the outcomes are declared at 7 pm. The primary prize is ₹ 26.02 Lakh.

Nagaland Affirm Lottery: “Expensive Falcon” – It’s carried out on Thursday night, and the outcomes are declared at 7 pm. The primary prize is ₹ 26.03 Lakh.

Nagaland Affirm Lottery: “Expensive Vulture” – It’s carried out on Friday night, and the outcomes are declared at 7 pm. The primary prize is ₹ 26.04 Lakh.

Nagaland Affirm Lottery: “Expensive Ostrich” – It’s carried out on Saturday night, and the outcomes are declared at 7 pm. The primary prize is ₹ 26.05 Lakh.

Nagaland Affirm Lottery: “Expensive Hawk” – It’s carried out on Sunday night, and the outcomes are declared at 7 pm. The primary prize is ₹ 26.06 Lakh.

Nagaland Affirm Lottery Sambad: Basic Points to bear in mind

The Nagaland Affirm Lottery is carried out at P. R. Hill Junction, Kohima – 797001. The Nagaland Lotteries are held and managed by the Director of Nagaland Affirm Lotteries. Throughout the event you’re idea to be certainly one of many winners on the file, then it’s beneficial to flip to your model with a reproduction of the declare types readily accessible on-line. The model launched acquire to be intact and with out wreck. At the side of the declare sort, you ought to attach a govt-recognized photograph ID and passport dimension photos. The authorities is no longer going to accept tampered or mutilated tickets.