Lottery Sambad Result 10.5.2021: Nagaland State Lottery Dear Loving Morning

Nagaland is one in all the 13 states to bear the authority to host factual lotteries. Nagaland’s morning lottery sambad is in style. People in and spherical Nagaland fetch a unbelievable alternative to position a win at their luck and take a in truth giant amount of cash. The mark of the Nagaland lottery is priced at ₹ 6. The Nagaland Lottery is organized and managed by the Directorate of Nagaland Disclose Lotteries.

Nagaland Disclose Lottery Sambad Outcomes for May most seemingly nicely 10

The primary prize winner will get ₹ 26 lakhs. The second prize winner will get ₹ 9,000. The third prize winner receives ₹ 500, and the fourth prize winner can put dwelling ₹ 250. The fifth prize winner will get awarded ₹120. A consolation prize of ₹ 9,500 can be granted. The Dear Loving morning lottery sambad end result’s launched every Monday at 11: 00 am. The outcomes might perhaps perhaps additionally furthermore be checked on the superior website, i.e. nagalandlotteries.in/lotterysambad.com. The Nagaland lottery additionally has weekly video video games which might be acknowledged below-

Nagaland Disclose Lottery: “Dear Flamingo” – It is carried out on Monday night, and the outcomes are declared at 7 pm. The primary prize is ₹ 26 Lakh.

Nagaland Disclose Lottery: “Dear Parrot” – It is carried out on Tuesday night, and the outcomes are declared at 7 pm. The primary prize is ₹ 26.01 Lakh.

Nagaland Disclose Lottery: “Dear Eagle” – It is carried out on Wednesday night, and the outcomes are declared at 7 pm. The primary prize is ₹ 26.02 Lakh.

Nagaland Disclose Lottery: “Dear Falcon” – It is carried out on Thursday night, and the outcomes are declared at 7 pm. The primary prize is ₹ 26.03 Lakh.

Nagaland Disclose Lottery: “Dear Vulture” – It is carried out on Friday night, and the outcomes are declared at 7 pm. The primary prize is ₹ 26.04 Lakh.

Nagaland Disclose Lottery: “Dear Ostrich” – It is carried out on Saturday night, and the outcomes are declared at 7 pm. The primary prize is ₹ 26.05 Lakh.

Nagaland Disclose Lottery: “Dear Hawk” – It is carried out on Sunday night, and the outcomes are declared at 7 pm. The primary prize is ₹ 26.06 Lakh.

Nagaland Disclose Lottery Sambad: Distinguished Points to recollect

The Nagaland Disclose Lottery is carried out at P. R. Hill Junction, Kohima – 797001. The Nagaland Lotteries are held and managed by the Director of Nagaland Disclose Lotteries. Everytime you is extra prone to be one in all the winners on the record, then it is obligatory to flip in your mark with a replica of the declare sorts obtainable on-line. The mark supplied can bear to delicate be intact and with out grief. Together with the declare invent, you’ll deserve to affix a government-recognized report ID and passport measurement images. The authorities will not accept tampered or mutilated tickets.

