Lottery Sambad Result 10.5.2021: Sikkim State Lottery Dear Respect Morning Results

Sikkim’s 'Dear Respect Morning' lottery is a well-liked weekly lottery held each Monday. The set's face value is ₹ 6. The foremost prize is ₹ 50 lakhs. The second prize is ₹ 9,000. The third prize is ₹ 500, the 4th prize is of ₹ 250, and the fifth prize of ₹ 120 and are given to the lottery set holders with matching serial numbers. Apart from these prizes, there’s a comfort prize price ₹ 1,000. The association of Monday's weekly lottery 'Dear Respect Morning' shall be launched by 11.55 AM.

Sikkim Order Lottery Sambad Results Might per likelihood perhaps merely 10 :

The Seven Weekly Contests Organized by Sikkim Lottery are:

Sikkim Lottery – ‘Dear Respect Morning’ – It’s carried out each Monday morning and the outcomes are declared at 11: 55 am. First prize value is ₹ 50 Lakh.

Sikkim Lottery – ‘Dear Like Morning’ – It’s carried out each Tuesday morning and the outcomes are declared at 11: 55 am. First prize value is ₹ 50 Lakh.

Sikkim Lottery – ‘Dear Cherished Morning’ – It’s carried out each Wednesday morning and the outcomes are declared at 11: 55 am. First prize value is ₹ 50 Lakh.

Sikkim Lottery – ‘Dear Treasured Morning’ – It’s carried out each Thursday morning and the outcomes are declared at 11: 55 am. First prize value is ₹ 50 Lakh.

Sikkim Lottery – ‘Dear Cherish Morning’ – It’s carried out each Friday morning and the outcomes are declared at 11: 55 am. First prize value is ₹ 50 Lakh.

Sikkim Lottery – ‘Dear Treasured Morning’ – It’s carried out each Saturday morning and the outcomes are declared at 11: 55 am. First prize value is ₹ 50 Lakh.

Sikkim Lottery – ‘Dear Keep Morning’ – It’s carried out each Sunday morning and the outcomes are declared at 11: 55 am. First prize value is ₹ 50 Lakh

Prize constructing of the Sikkim Order Lottery Sambad

The value of 1 set is ₹ 6. The foremost prize winner can be prepared to assert ₹ 50 lakhs. The second prize holder can declare ₹ 9,000 the third prize holder can declare ₹ 500, whereas the 4th prize holder can declare ₹ 250. There’s a fifth prize as neatly, the place the winner can declare a sum of ₹ 120. There’s moreover a comfort prize of ₹1000 which is given to additional than one individuals. The Sikkim Lottery most modern consequence for at present had been up to date at 11: 55 am on the official internet web page i.e. http://www.sikkimlotteries.com/.