Lottery Sambad Result 10.5.2021: West Bengal State Lottery Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta Resul

West Bengal Lottery Sambad ‘Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta' is a standard weekly lottery held on Monday. The related value of a single value is ₹6. The primary prize is ₹50 lakhs. The comfort prize is ₹1,000, granted to fairly a lot of respected value holders. The 2nd prize is ₹9,000. The third prize is ₹500 for fairly a lot of winners whereas the 4th prize of ₹250 is awarded to totally different respected winners. The fifth prize of ₹120 is given to many lottery value holders with matching serial numbers. The outcomes of the lottery will seemingly be introduced at 4.00 PM.

Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta Lottery Sambad outcomes | May per probability 10

West Bengal suppose lottery has 7 weekly video games within the afternoon. These video games are acknowledged below-

West Bengal Utter Lottery: “Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta” – It’s carried out on Monday Afternoon, and the outcomes are declared at 4: 00 pm. The primary prize is ₹50 Lakh.

West Bengal Utter Lottery: “Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha” – It’s carried out on Tuesday Afternoon, and the outcomes are declared at 4: 00 pm. The primary prize is ₹50 Lakh.

West Bengal Utter Lottery: “Dear Bangalakshmi Raidak” – It’s carried out on Wednesday Afternoon, and the outcomes are declared at 4: 00 pm. The primary prize is ₹50 Lakh.

West Bengal Utter Lottery: “Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi” – It’s carried out on Thursday Afternoon, and the outcomes are declared at 4: 00 pm. The primary prize is ₹50 Lakh.

West Bengal Utter Lottery: “Dear Bangabhumi Ajay” – It’s carried out on Friday Afternoon, and the outcomes are declared at 4: 00 pm. The primary prize is ₹50 Lakh.

West Bengal Utter Lottery: “Dear Bangasree Damodar” – It’s carried out on Saturday Afternoon, and the outcomes are declared at 4: 00 pm. The primary prize is ₹50 Lakh.

West Bengal Utter Lottery: “Dear Bangasree Ichamati” – It’s carried out on Sunday Afternoon, and the outcomes are declared at 4: 00 pm. The primary prize is ₹50 Lakh.

Lottery Sambad outcomes: Primary issues to be aware

In case your lottery value matches the profitable quantity, then you definitely definately will want to be camouflage ahead of the West Bengal Gazette set aside of residing of job for claiming the prize. The quantity and the lottery will seemingly be respected for under 30 days from the date of declaration from the West Bengal suppose lottery consequence's day. The quantity and the price will seemingly be verified for authenticity. Submit the full course of, one can deal with the profitable amount residence. The set aside of residing of job for the lottery and processing is positioned in West Bengal Utter Lotteries Division. Submit verification, the amount will seemingly be acquired after the deduction of taxes.