Lottery Sambad Result 10.6.2021: Nagaland State Lottery Dear Falcon Evening

Nagaland is certainly one in every of many 13 states to own the authority to host factual lotteries. Nagaland’s night lottery sambad is in style. Individuals in and spherical Nagaland acquire a inconceivable alternative to check up on their excellent fortune and take a exceptional amount of money. The value of the Nagaland lottery is priced at ₹ 6. The Nagaland Lottery is organized and managed by the Directorate of Nagaland Yell Lotteries.

Nagaland: Yell Lottery Sambad Outcomes – June 10

The required prize winner will get ₹ 26.06 lakhs. The 2nd prize winner will get ₹ 9,000. The third prize winner receives ₹ 500, and the fourth prize winner can shield house ₹ 250. The Fifth prize winner will get awarded ₹120. A consolation prize of ₹ 9,500 additionally will most seemingly be granted. The ‘Dear Falcon’ night lottery result’s introduced each day at 7 pm. The outcomes is in all chance checked on the real net construct, i.e. nagalandlotteries.com/lotterysambad.com. The Nagaland lottery additionally has weekly video video games, which can possibly per probability possibly be talked about below-

Nagaland Yell Lottery: “Dear Flamingo” – It is carried out on Monday night, and the outcomes are declared at 7 pm. The required prize is ₹ 26 Lakh.

Nagaland Yell Lottery: “Dear Parrot” – It is carried out on Tuesday night, and the outcomes are declared at 7 pm. The required prize is ₹ 26.01 Lakh.

Nagaland Yell Lottery: “Dear Eagle” – It is carried out on Wednesday night, and the outcomes are declared at 7 pm. The required prize is ₹ 26.02 Lakh.

Nagaland Yell Lottery: “Dear Falcon” – It is carried out on Thursday night, and the outcomes are declared at 7 pm. The required prize is ₹ 26.03 Lakh.

Nagaland Yell Lottery: “Dear Vulture” – It is carried out on Friday night, and the outcomes are declared at 7 pm. The required prize is ₹ 26.04 Lakh.

Nagaland Yell Lottery: “Dear Ostrich” – It is carried out on Saturday night, and the outcomes are declared at 7 pm. The required prize is ₹ 26.05 Lakh.

Nagaland Yell Lottery: “Dear Hawk” – It is carried out on Sunday night, and the outcomes are declared at 7 pm. The required prize is ₹ 26.06 Lakh.

Nagaland Yell Lottery Sambad: Essential Points to endure in thoughts

The Nagaland Yell Lottery is carried out at P. R. Hill Junction, Kohima – 797001. The Nagaland Lotteries are held and managed by the Director of Nagaland Yell Lotteries. In the event you occur to might possibly per probability possibly be positively one in every of many winners on the listing, then chances are you’ll possibly be able to should relate in your charge with a copy of the recount varieties readily available on-line. The value introduced should soundless be intact and with out harm. Alongside with the recount manufacture, you possibly can possess to assemble a government-identified photograph ID and passport dimension photographs. The authorities is not going to just accept tampered or mutilated tickets.