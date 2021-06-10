Lottery Sambad Result 10.6.2021: Nagaland State Lottery Dear Kind Morning

Nagaland is one amongst the 13 states to hold the authority to host factual lotteries. Nagaland’s morning lottery sambad is present. Of us in and spherical Nagaland win a unbelievable alternative to attempt their luck and take a considerable amount of money. The related value of the Nagaland lottery is priced at ₹ 6. The Nagaland Lottery is organized and managed by the Directorate of Nagaland Pronounce Lotteries.

Nagaland Pronounce Lottery Sambad Outcomes for June 10

The predominant prize winner will get ₹ 26.01 lakhs. The 2nd prize winner will get ₹ 9,000. The third prize winner receives ₹ 500, and the fourth prize winner can take house ₹ 250. The fifth prize winner will get awarded ₹120. A comfort prize of ₹ 9,500 is furthermore granted. The Dear Loving morning lottery sambad result’s introduced every Monday at 11: 00 am. The outcomes may perchance properly even be checked on the smartly-behaved internet pages, i.e. nagalandlotteries.com/lotterysambad.com. The Nagaland lottery furthermore has weekly video games which might be said below-

Nagaland Pronounce Lottery: “Dear Flamingo” – It is performed on Monday night, and the implications are declared at 7 pm. The predominant prize is ₹ 26 Lakh.

Nagaland Pronounce Lottery: “Dear Parrot” – It is performed on Tuesday night, and the implications are declared at 7 pm. The predominant prize is ₹ 26.01 Lakh.

Nagaland Pronounce Lottery: “Dear Eagle” – It is performed on Wednesday night, and the implications are declared at 7 pm. The predominant prize is ₹ 26.02 Lakh.

Nagaland Pronounce Lottery: “Dear Falcon” – It is performed on Thursday night, and the implications are declared at 7 pm. The predominant prize is ₹ 26.03 Lakh.

Nagaland Pronounce Lottery: “Dear Vulture” – It is performed on Friday night, and the implications are declared at 7 pm. The predominant prize is ₹ 26.04 Lakh.

Nagaland Pronounce Lottery: “Dear Ostrich” – It is performed on Saturday night, and the implications are declared at 7 pm. The predominant prize is ₹ 26.05 Lakh.

Nagaland Pronounce Lottery: “Dear Hawk” – It is performed on Sunday night, and the implications are declared at 7 pm. The predominant prize is ₹ 26.06 Lakh.

Nagaland Pronounce Lottery Sambad: Important Issues to remember

The Nagaland Pronounce Lottery is performed at P. R. Hill Junction, Kohima – 797001. The Nagaland Lotteries are held and managed by the Director of Nagaland Pronounce Lotteries. Whether it is likely you will possibly properly possibly additionally very successfully be one amongst the winners on the record, then you may should flip in your price with a replica of the clarify kinds accessible on-line. The related value introduced must be intact and with out injury. Alongside with the clarify blueprint, it’s miles obligatory to attach a authorities-identified say ID and passport dimension photographs. The authorities is not going to accept tampered or mutilated tickets.