Lottery Sambad Result 10.6.2021: West Bengal Lottery Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi Results

West Bengal Lottery Sambad ‘Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi' is a well-liked weekly lottery held on Thursday. The related worth of a single worth is ₹6. The primary prize is ₹50 lakhs. The consolation prize is ₹1,000, granted to some favorable worth holders. The 2nd prize is ₹9,000. The third prize is ₹500 for just a few winners whereas the 4th prize of ₹250 is awarded to numerous favorable winners. The fifth prize of ₹120 is given to many lottery worth holders with matching serial numbers. The outcomes of the lottery will probably be introduced at 4.00 PM.

Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi Lottery Sambad outcomes | June 10

West Bengal practice lottery has 7 weekly video video games within the afternoon. These video video games are acknowledged below-

West Bengal Stutter Lottery: “Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta” – It is miles performed on Monday Afternoon, and the outcomes are declared at 4: 00 pm. The primary prize is ₹50 Lakh.

West Bengal Stutter Lottery: “Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha” – It is miles performed on Tuesday Afternoon, and the outcomes are declared at 4: 00 pm. The primary prize is ₹50 Lakh.

West Bengal Stutter Lottery: “Dear Bangalakshmi Raidak” – It is miles performed on Wednesday Afternoon, and the outcomes are declared at 4: 00 pm. The primary prize is ₹50 Lakh.

West Bengal Stutter Lottery: “Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi” – It is miles performed on Thursday Afternoon, and the outcomes are declared at 4: 00 pm. The primary prize is ₹50 Lakh.

West Bengal Stutter Lottery: “Dear Bangabhumi Ajay” – It is miles performed on Friday Afternoon, and the outcomes are declared at 4: 00 pm. The primary prize is ₹50 Lakh.

West Bengal Stutter Lottery: “Dear Bangasree Damodar” – It is miles performed on Saturday Afternoon, and the outcomes are declared at 4: 00 pm. The primary prize is ₹50 Lakh.

West Bengal Stutter Lottery: “Dear Bangasree Ichamati” – It is miles performed on Sunday Afternoon, and the outcomes are declared at 4: 00 pm. The primary prize is ₹50 Lakh.

Lottery Sambad outcomes: Nicely-known issues to recollect

In case your lottery worth matches the successful quantity, then you definately definately’ll would possibly presumably aloof be most normal prior to the West Bengal Gazette web page of job for claiming the prize. The quantity and the lottery will probably be favorable for handiest 30 days from the date of declaration from the West Bengal practice lottery consequence's day. The quantity and the worth will probably be verified for authenticity. Publish the entire course of, one can clutch the successful quantity dwelling. The web page of job for the lottery and processing is present in West Bengal Stutter Lotteries Division. Publish verification, the quantity will probably be acquired after the deduction of taxes.