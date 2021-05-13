Lottery Sambad Result 11.5.2021: Nagaland State Lottery Dear Parrot

Nagaland is no doubt among the many 13 states to know the authority to host true lotteries. Nagaland’s night lottery sambad is normal. People in and round Nagaland purchase a unimaginable alternative to try out their unbiased acceptable fortune and draw cease a considerable amount of cash. The stamp of the Nagaland lottery is priced at ₹ 6. The Nagaland Lottery is organized and managed by the Directorate of Nagaland Ship Lotteries.

Nagaland: Ship Lottery Sambad Outcomes Might perchance nicely perchance presumably 11

The primary prize winner will get ₹ 26.06 lakhs. The 2nd prize winner will get ₹ 9,000. The third prize winner receives ₹ 500, and the fourth prize winner can choose home ₹ 250. The fifth prize winner will get awarded ₹120. A comfort prize of ₹ 9,500 is moreover granted. The ‘Dear Parrot’ night lottery consequence’s introduced on every day foundation at 7 pm. The outcomes additionally will probably be checked on the pleasurable net location, i.e. nagalandlotteries.com/lotterysambad.com.

The Nagaland lottery moreover has weekly video video games, which can be acknowledged below-

Nagaland Ship Lottery: “Dear Flamingo” – It’s carried out on Monday night, and the outcomes are declared at 7 pm. The primary prize is ₹ 26 Lakh.

Nagaland Ship Lottery: “Dear Parrot” – It’s carried out on Tuesday night, and the outcomes are declared at 7 pm. The primary prize is ₹ 26.01 Lakh.

Nagaland Ship Lottery: “Dear Eagle” – It’s carried out on Wednesday night, and the outcomes are declared at 7 pm. The primary prize is ₹ 26.02 Lakh.

Nagaland Ship Lottery: “Dear Falcon” – It’s carried out on Thursday night, and the outcomes are declared at 7 pm. The primary prize is ₹ 26.03 Lakh.

Nagaland Ship Lottery: “Dear Vulture” – It’s carried out on Friday night, and the outcomes are declared at 7 pm. The primary prize is ₹ 26.04 Lakh.

Nagaland Ship Lottery: “Dear Ostrich” – It’s carried out on Saturday night, and the outcomes are declared at 7 pm. The primary prize is ₹ 26.05 Lakh.

Nagaland Ship Lottery: “Dear Hawk” – It’s carried out on Sunday night, and the outcomes are declared at 7 pm. The primary prize is ₹ 26.06 Lakh.

Nagaland Ship Lottery Sambad: Principal Issues to keep in mind

The Nagaland Ship Lottery is carried out at P. R. Hill Junction, Kohima – 797001. The Nagaland Lotteries are held and managed by the Director of Nagaland Ship Lotteries. In case you occur to may nicely very efficiently be among the many winners on the guidelines, then it’s miles principal to flip in your stamp with a replica of the advise varieties available on-line. The stamp introduced should at all times composed be intact and with out injure. Together with the advise create, it’s crucial to attach a authorities-identified describe ID and passport dimension pictures. The authorities will now now not settle for tampered or mutilated tickets.