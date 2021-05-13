Lottery Sambad Result 11.5.2021: Nagaland State Lottery Dear Sincere Morning

Nagaland is taken into account one of many indispensable 13 states to carry collectively the authority to host merely lotteries. Nagaland’s morning lottery sambad is in fashion. Of us in and round Nagaland derive a inconceivable completely different to goal their success and favor a considerable amount of money. The ticket of the Nagaland lottery is priced at ₹ 6. The Nagaland Lottery is organized and managed by the Directorate of Nagaland Insist Lotteries.

Nagaland Insist Lottery Sambad Outcomes for Might maybe presumably nicely maybe 11

The primary prize winner will get ₹ 26.01 lakhs. The second prize winner will get ₹ 9,000. The third prize winner receives ₹ 500, and the fourth prize winner should buy residence ₹ 250. The fifth prize winner will get awarded ₹120. A comfort prize of ₹ 9,500 is furthermore granted. The Dear Loving morning lottery sambad consequence’s introduced each Monday at 11: 55 am. The implications may be checked on the reputable internet pages, i.e. nagalandlotteries.com/lotterysambad.com.

The Nagaland lottery furthermore has weekly video video games which can be acknowledged below-

Nagaland Insist Lottery: “Dear Flamingo” – It’s carried out on Monday night, and the outcomes are declared at 7 pm. The primary prize is ₹ 26 Lakh.

Nagaland Insist Lottery: “Dear Parrot” – It’s carried out on Tuesday night, and the outcomes are declared at 7 pm. The primary prize is ₹ 26.01 Lakh.

Nagaland Insist Lottery: “Dear Eagle” – It’s carried out on Wednesday night, and the outcomes are declared at 7 pm. The primary prize is ₹ 26.02 Lakh.

Nagaland Insist Lottery: “Dear Falcon” – It’s carried out on Thursday night, and the outcomes are declared at 7 pm. The primary prize is ₹ 26.03 Lakh.

Nagaland Insist Lottery: “Dear Vulture” – It’s carried out on Friday night, and the outcomes are declared at 7 pm. The primary prize is ₹ 26.04 Lakh.

Nagaland Insist Lottery: “Dear Ostrich” – It’s carried out on Saturday night, and the outcomes are declared at 7 pm. The primary prize is ₹ 26.05 Lakh.

Nagaland Insist Lottery: “Dear Hawk” – It’s carried out on Sunday night, and the outcomes are declared at 7 pm. The primary prize is ₹ 26.06 Lakh.

Nagaland Insist Lottery Sambad: Essential Points to bear in mind

The Nagaland Insist Lottery is carried out at P. R. Hill Junction, Kohima – 797001. The Nagaland Lotteries are held and managed by the Director of Nagaland Insist Lotteries. Whether it is in all probability you may maybe additionally very efficiently be thought of one of many indispensable winners on the checklist, then it’s indispensable to flip in your ticket with a replica of the declare varieties readily available on-line. The ticket offered have to be intact and with out break. Alongside with the declare create, it would be best to glue a authorities-identified picture ID and passport dimension photographs. The authorities will not settle for tampered or mutilated tickets.