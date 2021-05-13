Lottery Sambad Result 11.5.2021: Sikkim State Lottery Dear Admire Morning Results

Sikkim’s 'Dear Like Morning' lottery is a popular weekly lottery held each Tuesday. The mark's face tag is ₹ 6. The predominant prize is ₹ 50 lakhs. The 2nd prize is ₹ 9,000. The third prize is ₹ 500, the 4th prize is of ₹ 250, and the fifth prize of ₹ 120 and are given to the lottery mark holders with matching serial numbers. Apart from these prizes, there’s a comfort prize worth ₹ 1,000. The contrivance of Tuesday's weekly lottery 'Dear Like Morning' shall be launched by 11.55 AM.

Sikkim Assert Lottery Sambad Outcomes May possibly per probability 11

The Seven Weekly Contests Organized by Sikkim Lottery are:

Sikkim Lottery – ‘Dear Respect Morning’ – It’s carried out each Monday morning and the outcomes are declared at 11: 55 am. First prize tag is ₹ 50 Lakh.

Prize construction of the Sikkim Assert Lottery Sambad

The worth of 1 mark is ₹ 6. The predominant prize winner will possible be able to reveal ₹ 50 lakhs. The 2nd prize holder can disclose ₹ 9,000 the third prize holder can disclose ₹ 500, whereas the 4th prize holder can disclose ₹ 250. There could also be a fifth prize as efficiently, the place the winner can disclose a sum of ₹ 120. There’ll possible be a comfort prize of ₹1000 which is given to a pair of people. The Sikkim Lottery most recent consequence for proper this second had been up so far at 11: 55 am on the official internet discipline i.e. http://www.sikkimlotteries.com/.