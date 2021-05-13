Lottery Sambad Result 11.5.2021: West Bengal State Lottery Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha Resul

West Bengal Lottery Sambad ‘Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha' is a present weekly lottery held on Tuesday. The price of a single tag is ₹6. The primary prize is ₹50 lakhs. The comfort prize is ₹1,000, granted to additional than one legit tag holders. The 2nd prize is ₹9,000. The third prize is ₹500 for additional than one winners whereas the 4th prize of ₹250 is awarded to diversified legit winners. The fifth prize of ₹120 is given to many lottery tag holders with matching serial numbers. The outcomes of the lottery shall be introduced at 4.00 PM.

Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha Lottery Sambad outcomes | Might maybe presumably maybe maybe 11

West Bengal notify lottery has 7 weekly video games within the afternoon. These video games are acknowledged below-

West Bengal Impart Lottery: “Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta” – It is carried out on Monday Afternoon, and the outcomes are declared at 4: 00 pm. The primary prize is ₹50 Lakh.

West Bengal Impart Lottery: “Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha” – It is carried out on Tuesday Afternoon, and the outcomes are declared at 4: 00 pm. The primary prize is ₹50 Lakh.

West Bengal Impart Lottery: “Dear Bangalakshmi Raidak” – It is carried out on Wednesday Afternoon, and the outcomes are declared at 4: 00 pm. The primary prize is ₹50 Lakh.

West Bengal Impart Lottery: “Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi” – It is carried out on Thursday Afternoon, and the outcomes are declared at 4: 00 pm. The primary prize is ₹50 Lakh.

West Bengal Impart Lottery: “Dear Bangabhumi Ajay” – It is carried out on Friday Afternoon, and the outcomes are declared at 4: 00 pm. The primary prize is ₹50 Lakh.

West Bengal Impart Lottery: “Dear Bangasree Damodar” – It is carried out on Saturday Afternoon, and the outcomes are declared at 4: 00 pm. The primary prize is ₹50 Lakh.

West Bengal Impart Lottery: “Dear Bangasree Ichamati” – It is carried out on Sunday Afternoon, and the outcomes are declared at 4: 00 pm. The primary prize is ₹50 Lakh.

Lottery Sambad outcomes: Vital issues to protect in ideas

In case your lottery tag fits the profitable quantity, you then positively’ll have to be contemporary prior to the West Bengal Gazette put of job for claiming the prize. The quantity and the lottery shall be legit for many fascinating 30 days from the date of declaration from the West Bengal notify lottery end result's day. The quantity and the tag shall be verified for authenticity. Put up the entire job, one can protect the profitable quantity dwelling. The put of job for the lottery and processing is present in West Bengal Impart Lotteries Division. Put up verification, the quantity shall be obtained after the deduction of taxes.