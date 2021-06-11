Lottery Sambad Result 11.6.2021: Nagaland State Lottery Dear Tender Morning

Nagaland is taken into account one in all many 13 states to have the authority to host factual lotteries. Nagaland’s morning lottery sambad is in vogue. Of us in and round Nagaland fetch a unbelievable substitute to grasp a stare upon their success and choose a in reality big sum of money. The designate of the Nagaland lottery is priced at ₹ 6. The Nagaland Lottery is organized and managed by the Directorate of Nagaland Relate Lotteries.

Nagaland Relate Lottery Sambad Outcomes for June 11

The principle prize winner will get ₹ 26.01 lakhs. The 2nd prize winner will get ₹ 9,000. The third prize winner receives ₹ 500, and the fourth prize winner can grasp dwelling ₹ 250. The fifth prize winner will get awarded ₹120. A comfort prize of ₹ 9,500 is furthermore granted. The Dear Loving morning lottery sambad consequence’s introduced each Monday at 11: 00 am. The outcomes will probably be checked on the official internet dwelling, i.e. nagalandlotteries.in/lotterysambad.com. The Nagaland lottery furthermore has weekly video games which could maybe maybe be acknowledged below-

Nagaland Relate Lottery: “Dear Flamingo” – It’s miles carried out on Monday night, and the outcomes are declared at 7 pm. The principle prize is ₹ 26 Lakh.

Nagaland Relate Lottery: “Dear Parrot” – It’s miles carried out on Tuesday night, and the outcomes are declared at 7 pm. The principle prize is ₹ 26.01 Lakh.

Nagaland Relate Lottery: “Dear Eagle” – It’s miles carried out on Wednesday night, and the outcomes are declared at 7 pm. The principle prize is ₹ 26.02 Lakh.

Nagaland Relate Lottery: “Dear Falcon” – It’s miles carried out on Thursday night, and the outcomes are declared at 7 pm. The principle prize is ₹ 26.03 Lakh.

Nagaland Relate Lottery: “Dear Vulture” – It’s miles carried out on Friday night, and the outcomes are declared at 7 pm. The principle prize is ₹ 26.04 Lakh.

Nagaland Relate Lottery: “Dear Ostrich” – It’s miles carried out on Saturday night, and the outcomes are declared at 7 pm. The principle prize is ₹ 26.05 Lakh.

Nagaland Relate Lottery: “Dear Hawk” – It’s miles carried out on Sunday night, and the outcomes are declared at 7 pm. The principle prize is ₹ 26.06 Lakh.

Nagaland Relate Lottery Sambad: Effectively-known Points to purchase in thoughts

The Nagaland Relate Lottery is carried out at P. R. Hill Junction, Kohima – 797001. The Nagaland Lotteries are held and managed by the Director of Nagaland Relate Lotteries. Whereas you’re thought to be one in all many winners on the listing, then it’s wanted to flip to your designate with a copy of the advise sorts readily available on-line. The designate offered needs to be intact and with out damage. Together with the advise assemble, it’s miles required to impact a authorities-known characterize ID and passport dimension photographs. The authorities will now not salvage tampered or mutilated tickets.