Lottery Sambad Result 11.6.2021: Nagaland State Lottery Dear Vulture Evening

Nagaland is among the many 13 states to benefit from the authority to host apt lotteries. Nagaland’s evening lottery sambad is present. Of us in and round Nagaland uncover a unbelievable alternative to take a consider at their luck and use a considerable amount of money. The concentrate on the Nagaland lottery is priced at ₹ 6. The Nagaland Lottery is organized and managed by the Directorate of Nagaland Grunt Lotteries.

Nagaland: Grunt Lottery Sambad Outcomes – June 11

The precept prize winner will get ₹ 26.06 lakhs. The second prize winner will get ₹ 9,000. The third prize winner receives ₹ 500, and the fourth prize winner can take residence ₹ 250. The fifth prize winner will get awarded ₹120. A consolation prize of ₹ 9,500 may be granted. The ‘Dear Vulture’ evening lottery outcome’s outfitted on every day basis at 7 pm. The implications additionally may be checked on the appropriate net pages, i.e. nagalandlotteries.in/lotterysambad.com. The Nagaland lottery additionally has weekly video games, which can be mentioned under-

Nagaland Grunt Lottery: “Dear Flamingo” – It’s carried out on Monday evening, and the outcomes are declared at 7 pm. The precept prize is ₹ 26 Lakh.

Nagaland Grunt Lottery: “Dear Parrot” – It’s carried out on Tuesday evening, and the outcomes are declared at 7 pm. The precept prize is ₹ 26.01 Lakh.

Nagaland Grunt Lottery: “Dear Eagle” – It’s carried out on Wednesday evening, and the outcomes are declared at 7 pm. The precept prize is ₹ 26.02 Lakh.

Nagaland Grunt Lottery: “Dear Falcon” – It’s carried out on Thursday evening, and the outcomes are declared at 7 pm. The precept prize is ₹ 26.03 Lakh.

Nagaland Grunt Lottery: “Dear Vulture” – It’s carried out on Friday evening, and the outcomes are declared at 7 pm. The precept prize is ₹ 26.04 Lakh.

Nagaland Grunt Lottery: “Dear Ostrich” – It’s carried out on Saturday evening, and the outcomes are declared at 7 pm. The precept prize is ₹ 26.05 Lakh.

Nagaland Grunt Lottery: “Dear Hawk” – It’s carried out on Sunday evening, and the outcomes are declared at 7 pm. The precept prize is ₹ 26.06 Lakh.

Nagaland Grunt Lottery Sambad: Important Issues to put in thoughts

The Nagaland Grunt Lottery is carried out at P. R. Hill Junction, Kohima – 797001. The Nagaland Lotteries are held and managed by the Director of Nagaland Grunt Lotteries. While you’re considered one of many winners on the record, then it’s obligatory to point to your bear in mind with a replica of the declare varieties readily accessible on-line. The bear in mind outfitted may maybe effectively perhaps moreover merely collected be intact and with out damage. Alongside with the declare assemble, it is probably you will maybe effectively get pleasure from to attach a government-identified picture ID and passport dimension pictures. The authorities will not accumulate tampered or mutilated tickets.