Lottery Sambad Result 11.6.2021: Sikkim State Lottery Dear Treasure Morning Results

Sikkim’s 'Dear Like Morning' lottery is a most neatly-liked weekly lottery held every and every Friday. The tag's face fee is ₹ 6. The primary prize is ₹ 50 lakhs. The 2nd prize is ₹ 9,000. The third prize is ₹ 500, the 4th prize is of ₹ 250, and the fifth prize of ₹ 120 and are given to the lottery tag holders with matching serial numbers. Apart from these prizes, there’s a comfort prize price ₹ 1,000. The scheme of Monday's weekly lottery 'Dear Like Morning' might be introduced by 11.55 AM.

Sikkim Say Lottery Sambad Results June 11

The Seven Weekly Contests Organized by Sikkim Lottery are:

Sikkim Lottery – ‘Dear Admire Morning’ – It is carried out every and every Monday morning and the implications are declared at 11: 55 am. First prize fee is ₹ 50 Lakh.

Sikkim Lottery – ‘Dear Admire Morning’ – It is carried out every and every Tuesday morning and the implications are declared at 11: 55 am. First prize fee is ₹ 50 Lakh.

Sikkim Lottery – ‘Dear Cherished Morning’ – It is carried out every and every Wednesday morning and the implications are declared at 11: 55 am. First prize fee is ₹ 50 Lakh.

Sikkim Lottery – ‘Dear Treasured Morning’ – It is carried out every and every Thursday morning and the implications are declared at 11: 55 am. First prize fee is ₹ 50 Lakh.

Sikkim Lottery – ‘Dear Like Morning’ – It is carried out every and every Friday morning and the implications are declared at 11: 55 am. First prize fee is ₹ 50 Lakh.

Sikkim Lottery – ‘Dear Treasured Morning’ – It is carried out every and every Saturday morning and the implications are declared at 11: 55 am. First prize fee is ₹ 50 Lakh.

Sikkim Lottery – ‘Dear Love Morning’ – It is carried out every and every Sunday morning and the implications are declared at 11: 55 am. First prize fee is ₹ 50 Lakh

Prize setting up of the Sikkim Say Lottery Sambad

The value of 1 tag is ₹ 6. The primary prize winner will possible be in a articulate to impart ₹ 50 lakhs. The 2nd prize holder can impart ₹ 9,000 the third prize holder can impart ₹ 500, whereas the 4th prize holder can impart ₹ 250. There could also be a fifth prize as neatly, the save the winner can impart a sum of ₹ 120. There’ll possible be a comfort prize of ₹1000 which is given to multiple individuals. The Sikkim Lottery most up-to-date consequence for as of late have been up to date at 11: 55 am on the beneficiant web articulate i.e. http://www.sikkimlotteries.com/.