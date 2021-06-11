Lottery Sambad Result 11.6.2021: West Bengal State Lottery Dear Bangabhumi Ajay Results

West Bengal Lottery Sambad ‘Dear Bangabhumi Ajay' is a in vogue weekly lottery held on Friday. The value of a single label is ₹6. The primary prize is ₹50 lakhs. The comfort prize is ₹1,000, granted to a complete lot of worthwhile label holders. The second prize is ₹9,000. The third prize is ₹500 for a whole lot of winners whereas the 4th prize of ₹250 is awarded to numerous worthwhile winners. The Fifth prize of ₹120 is given to many lottery label holders with matching serial numbers. The outcomes of the lottery will likely be introduced at 4.00 PM.

On Friday “Dear Bangabhumi Ajay” lottery takes location. The very best prize obtained in Sambad Friday lottery is ₹50 lakhs. The second prize is ₹9000. The third prize is ₹500, and the fourth prize is ₹250. The fifth prize is ₹120, and there will be a comfort prize of ₹1000. Outcomes of the West Bengal Inform Lottery Sambad “Dear Bangabhumi Ajay” are introduced each Friday at 4 pm. The West Bengal Lottery strategies indulge of their legit web sites the obtain they expose the outcomes. West Bengal Sambad Lotteries most modern finish consequence for November 1, 2019, will likely be up to date at 4 PM on the legit web sites i.e. http://www.lotterysambad.com/today.html

Dear Bangabhumi Ajay Lottery Sambad outcomes | June 11

West Bengal roar lottery has 7 weekly video video games within the afternoon. These video video games are talked about below-

West Bengal Inform Lottery: “Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta” – It is performed on Monday Afternoon, and the outcomes are declared at 4: 00 pm. The primary prize is ₹50 Lakh.

West Bengal Inform Lottery: “Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha” – It is performed on Tuesday Afternoon, and the outcomes are declared at 4: 00 pm. The primary prize is ₹50 Lakh.

West Bengal Inform Lottery: “Dear Bangalakshmi Raidak” – It is performed on Wednesday Afternoon, and the outcomes are declared at 4: 00 pm. The primary prize is ₹50 Lakh.

West Bengal Inform Lottery: “Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi” – It is performed on Thursday Afternoon, and the outcomes are declared at 4: 00 pm. The primary prize is ₹50 Lakh.

West Bengal Inform Lottery: “Dear Bangabhumi Ajay” – It is performed on Friday Afternoon, and the outcomes are declared at 4: 00 pm. The primary prize is ₹50 Lakh.

West Bengal Inform Lottery: “Dear Bangasree Damodar” – It is performed on Saturday Afternoon, and the outcomes are declared at 4: 00 pm. The primary prize is ₹50 Lakh.

West Bengal Inform Lottery: “Dear Bangasree Ichamati” – It is performed on Sunday Afternoon, and the outcomes are declared at 4: 00 pm. The primary prize is ₹50 Lakh.

Lottery Sambad outcomes: Essential issues to keep in mind

In case your lottery label fits the successful amount, you then definately will could perhaps perhaps bask in to be current earlier than the West Bengal Gazette location of job for claiming the prize. The amount and the lottery will likely be worthwhile for best 30 days from the date of declaration from the West Bengal roar lottery finish consequence's day. The amount and the label will likely be verified for authenticity. Put up the whole course of, one could make a selection the successful amount dwelling. The placement of job for the lottery and processing is present in West Bengal Inform Lotteries Division. Put up verification, the quantity will likely be received after the deduction of taxes.