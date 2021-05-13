Lottery Sambad Result 12.5.2021: Nagaland State Lottery Dear Eagle

Nagaland is with out doubt a few of the 13 states to salvage the authority to host kindly lotteries. Nagaland’s night time lottery sambad is aloof. Individuals in and round Nagaland salvage a unbelievable alternative to look at their luck and accumulate a of course vast amount of money. The mark of the Nagaland lottery is priced at ₹ 6. The Nagaland Lottery is organized and managed by the Directorate of Nagaland Utter Lotteries.

Nagaland: Utter Lottery Sambad Outcomes – Might presumably presumably presumably 12

The primary prize winner will get ₹ 26.06 lakhs. The 2nd prize winner will get ₹ 9,000. The third prize winner receives ₹ 500, and the fourth prize winner can seize home ₹ 250. The fifth prize winner will get awarded ₹120. A consolation prize of ₹ 9,500 is moreover granted. The ‘Dear Eagle’ night time lottery outcome’s introduced on each day basis at 7 pm. The outcomes might presumably moreover even be checked on the legit internet web page, i.e. nagalandlotteries.in/lotterysambad.com.

The Nagaland lottery moreover has weekly video games, which might presumably be said below-

Nagaland Utter Lottery: “Dear Flamingo” – It’s performed on Monday night time, and the outcomes are declared at 7 pm. The primary prize is ₹ 26 Lakh.

Nagaland Utter Lottery: “Dear Parrot” – It’s performed on Tuesday night time, and the outcomes are declared at 7 pm. The primary prize is ₹ 26.01 Lakh.

Nagaland Utter Lottery: “Dear Eagle” – It’s performed on Wednesday night time, and the outcomes are declared at 7 pm. The primary prize is ₹ 26.02 Lakh.

Nagaland Utter Lottery: “Dear Falcon” – It’s performed on Thursday night time, and the outcomes are declared at 7 pm. The primary prize is ₹ 26.03 Lakh.

Nagaland Utter Lottery: “Dear Vulture” – It’s performed on Friday night time, and the outcomes are declared at 7 pm. The primary prize is ₹ 26.04 Lakh.

Nagaland Utter Lottery: “Dear Ostrich” – It’s performed on Saturday night time, and the outcomes are declared at 7 pm. The primary prize is ₹ 26.05 Lakh.

Nagaland Utter Lottery: “Dear Hawk” – It’s performed on Sunday night time, and the outcomes are declared at 7 pm. The primary prize is ₹ 26.06 Lakh.

Nagaland Utter Lottery Sambad: Foremost Issues to be acutely aware

The Nagaland Utter Lottery is performed at P. R. Hill Junction, Kohima – 797001. The Nagaland Lotteries are held and managed by the Director of Nagaland Utter Lotteries. Each time it’s possible you’ll properly moreover very efficiently be a few of the winners on the file, then it is a good distance necessary to flip in your mark with a copy of the pronounce varieties available on-line. The mark introduced might presumably salvage to be intact and with out harm. Together with the pronounce assemble, you want to affix a govt-known characterize ID and passport dimension images. The authorities will not procure tampered or mutilated tickets.